If creative media beats the buzz, everything that remains of personal agency and responsibility is apparently gone with Donald Trump in the White House.

From the kid of MAGA hats, Nick Sandmann, caught for provoking a local elder with his cap, to mullahs in Iran who obviously had no choice but to land a commercial jet because Trump ordered a drone strike killing ” their honorable general. “

Like it or not, here we are in the world of the clown, where the facts, circumstances or taking on any responsibility go straight to the window whenever the press smells of a disaster they can pin on the US President.

At 6:12 a.m. (Tehran time) on January 8, four hours after Iran completed its rocket bombing of two Iraqi military bases that house NATO forces, Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 to Kyiv departed. cleared for take-off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, despite the area being essentially an active conflict zone at the time of take-off.

A few minutes later, bushes from a surface-to-air missile fired inside Iran disrupted an engine at 737-800, which eventually caught fire before the aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, killing all 176 aboard 63 Canadians. .

Despite these facts available; the point of origin of the flight, its clearance for flight by Iranian aviation officials, and then its graceful reception by one of the regime’s surface-to-air missile batteries; degenerated by Trump in the Canadian media were keen to sharpen this atrocity against the US president.

Newly-appointed CBC Washington correspondent Katie Simpson set the table Thursday for what came next during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s press conference.

Simpson treated the landing of Iran’s plane as “unintended consequences” of Trump’s decision six days before the explosion of Quds Islamist regime commander Qassem Soleimani across the Baghdad airport parking lot.

Following Trudeau’s remarks – based on available intelligence, Flight 752 was the victim of an Iranian surface-to-air missile – states broadcasting the Simpson State and other similar reporters pushed the same story.

The first Trump / USA volume blame came from Quebec media: “To what extent do you consider the United States to have some responsibility given that it created the situation in which this incident took place?”

The following was David Cochrane of the CBC: “If intelligence is correct, then this seems to be the end result of a sequence of events that were prompted by the drone strike ordered by the US President … how much responsibility the United States has for this tragedy? “

Then, Reuters’s Steve Scherer took a swipe: “Given the tensions in the area were the cause of a drone attack by the United States, do you think the United States is at least partially responsible for this tragedy?”

“I wonder what do you think Canadian victims’ families should feel now, knowing there is a good chance their loved ones are caught up in this dispute between the US and Iran?”

Defense Minister Harjet Sajjan’s icy glance at reporters who asked these questions, then his sideways glances at Trudeau were telling.

While Sajjan is on record describing Soleiman’s assassination as “an act of obstruction” – in line with NATO officiality – it is as if he were designing, say, Justin. Say no no, god accept!

Unfortunately, Trudeau came up vague in his answers, disregarding any notion he blamed on the US, missing a golden opportunity to strengthen bad relations with our American ally, and to teach a much needed lesson. statistics to symptom Trump-derangement syndrome of Trump.

What Trudeau must have said:

Absolutely not. Neither Trump nor the United States are responsible for the crash. Individual States are responsible for their actions – the United States for the USA, Iran for Iran, Canada for Canada, etc. Accidental or no accident, Iran bears full responsibility for the fate of Flight 752.

On the contrary, how our prime minister responded left this door of widespread speculation as far as Canada’s official position on where the blame should be squared. And for this ambiguity, he moved on.

Statistics or “skilled management of state affairs / state administration” as Oxford Concice defines it, touches Canadian life in so many ways – from commercial relations to immigration issues and the free movement of our citizens holding Canadian passports, to mentioned some of.

Within the statutory game, individual nations strive to advance their interests in a never-ending competition for which every state is an active player, 24/7, whether they want to be or not.

Stronger and richer nations have more influence than smaller, poorer nations, and because of this imbalance of power, state players line up alongside mutual interests; NATO is one example of such an approach, the Arab League, OPEC and the G20 are the others.

And some states are more active than others, in a set of military, commercial, or foreign aid goals, all of which have consequences when they intersect with the interests of others.

In the case of Iran, it has become an international pariah for terrorism among its main trading exports.

Terrorist groups like Hezbollah are part of Iran’s backbone; Houthi rebels in Yemen another. The country is also a member of OPEC.

Before the United States released Soleiman, he orchestrated the crash of an American drone last year, commanding foreign-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, and a missile attack from Yemen on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Recently and tremendously; Soleiman staged an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad; leftover inscriptions by the Iranian-backed militia who placed the siege on the compound even labeled its walls: they followed Soleimani.

And it is this totality of hostility that accelerated Trump’s decision to remove him from the battlefield; a harsh reminder to anyone who is still confused about what First America means, or the consequences for threatening U.S. interests.

America First is not a campaign slogan, but Trump’s doctrine that US allies and enemies would do well to pay attention.

Trump has made the security and prosperity of America and his citizens primary and to fulfill this mandate that he has clearly stated, and has acted boldly in what is in principle the predetermined and statutory position of every nation.

Now this has rubbished journalists, their friends in academia, who ballyhoo liberal internationalism as if it were the gospel, and even the acolytes of Barack Obama like former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman, who never misses a Canadian media opportunity to capture Trump.

Meanwhile Canada has Trudeau, whose leadership brand offers stark contrast to Trump.

Many of our prime minister’s most vociferous opponents have said and will continue to say that unlike Trump, Trudeau puts Canadians secondary when it comes to a range of policies, from climate change to immigration.

And by not dismissing the idea that Trump is responsible for Canadians killed by the Iranian hand, the prime minister once again invites criticism that he prefers his anti-Trump brand over any other consideration.

At a time when Canadians deserve the minimum of clarity Sajjan offered after killing Soleiman, shame on Trudeau.

