“What do we want? Choice! When do we want it? Now!” Earlier this month called a group of abortion rights activists at King’s University College in London, Ontario.

What these brave protesters protested was a screening of the anti-abortion film “Unplanned”, which was controversial because it told the story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood worker who became a pro-life activist and left the film First-hand organization after the abortion process.

The screening was hosted by the Catholic campus ministry at King’s, whose director, Reverend Michael Bechard, told the student newspaper: “It is part of our values ​​and mission statement to support life in all phases, from conception to natural death.” The aim was not to persuade the participants to oppose abortion, but to talk about it. Bechard said the university must be concerned with “bringing things to the market that generate ideas, strong emotions, and dissenting thoughts.”

Those who protested could have come and had a respectful discussion. In other words, they were free to participate in a pluralistic environment that universities should appreciate and promote. In such an environment, participants may want to express views rooted in their religious beliefs – in a public space for which they have the same rights as others at Catholic college.

Hyperventilating activists, however, tend to think that freedom of expression and conscience are good ideas, as long as their speech is used to reaffirm progressive orthodoxy, while considering their conscience as private views that need to be suppressed in public.

The ministry said on its website: “The King’s campus ministry is deeply rooted in the Roman Catholic tradition and strives to encourage and challenge students, staff, faculties, and the broader community to bring everyone into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ But to act according to these principles is something that followers of the belief in progress will not tolerate, so that these antiquated Catholics cannot penetrate the progressive campus, so that they can represent their supposedly theocratic ideals.

Leftist activists, as usual, catastrophize a thought and threaten it with imminent violence or malicious intent, no matter how warmly it is expressed. Dissenting thoughts could lead to curiosity in others, whose search for knowledge could threaten the prevailing consensus. In their fantasy universe, they have a monopoly on reason and morality, and all debates are settled. If such a feeling collides with the reality of a free society, those with alternative visions of what constitutes a good, virtuous life must be forced to adapt or be excluded from public space.

Enter the more than 40 professors who, in response to the screening, issued a letter to Rector David Malloy asking the college to apologize for the screening. The letter accused the campus ministry of underestimating the school’s commitment to a “deep debate” and criticized the failure to ask “reproductive rights experts” for input.

You don’t have to be an academic journalist to conclude that this is nonsense. It is quite difficult to say with certainty that these experts would consider a pro-life advocate a worthy participant in a debate, since in another part of the letter they claim: “Women who have exercised their right to reproductive care are running Danger of being stigmatized and traumatized by the ideological position that is represented in both the film and the director’s statement. “

The fact that there is no interest in exchanging ideas is evident. There is an invulnerable truth in the eyes of these professors, and it can never be questioned or further questioned. The counter argument is something that “helplessness” needs to be protected from, since it is a resumption of the dominant “white male Christian culture” in a space where these characteristics are becoming increasingly unpopular by standards.

This is the problem that pervades our universities. Those whose ideas are already viewed as fashionable imagine how they “fight” against orthodoxy, denying that they themselves are the Puritans who have established and enforced orthodoxy that is currently the most powerful.

Shane Miller is a political writer based in London, Ontario. Follow him on @ Miller_Shane94.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Epoch Times.

