The Spirulina smoothies; the plate-free meals and the plush coffees; Freak shakes; Charcoal chocolates and ice cream; the avocado toast (hell the avocado all).

The past decade of eating has brought some fun and imaginative trips. But one thing is not funny or funny at all. It could even be the hidden subtext of our decade of food excess and frivolity, and so food prices have soared in the past 10 years and are the main driver behind it – our rapidly and frighteningly changing climate.

The most discussed indicator of food prices in Canada at year-end 2019 – one that I mentioned in the last column – is the braised meat, which cost you $ 43 today and was only $ 26 10 years ago. That is an increase of 65 percent.

Single barometer price comparisons are interesting, even fun, but full of problems. Even though they are measured in a constant dollar value, price comparisons that are really distant from the “good old days” are as far removed in consciousness as time. And while the price change for a single item could hit us in the face over a decade, it’s the general trend that’s crucial.

That said, Statistics Canada has a fun table that compares 1935 food prices to 2008 prices. A dozen eggs cost 31 cents in 1935. in 2008 they were $ 2.57. A kilo of sugar cost 14 cents compared to $ 1.21. Oddly enough, a can of tomatoes in 1985 cost the same as a can in 2008 – $ 1.30.

Joking aside, I’m really more interested in the skyrocketing food prices in the past decade or so. For example, the dozen eggs that cost $ 2.57 in 2008 were $ 3.19 in June 2019, an increase of 24 percent. A $ 4.25 pound butter rose 21 percent between 2008 and 2019. The canned vertebrate can, which stayed at $ 1.30 for 23 years, rose 17 percent in 2019 alone to $ 1.52. (Statistics Canada calculates average prices nationwide, so these prices don’t necessarily reflect what you’ll find in a particular market, including Whistler.)

Getting to grips with all of this and seeing what it could mean for the next 10 years is not easy. The annual Canadian Food Price Report, produced by Dalhousie University in conjunction with the University of Guelph, is a good start.

For 2020 – who knows what the next nine years will bring – the report predicts that the average Canadian family will pay almost $ 500 more for their food than in 2019. The enormous factor in the price increase than anyone who meets the conditions of the Dustbowls and the Great Depression has survived the Dirty Thirties will know is climate change.

Even people of a much younger age will remember the “freeze of the century” that devastated 90 percent of Florida’s grapefruit crop in 1989, and how it devastated supply and prices. (The example also shows very well why we switched from the term “global warming” to the term “climate change” because all kinds of weather events can occur, including sudden cold snapshots. On the other side of the continent there is growth in 2017 Arizona and California were warmer than usual, followed by too much rain in the Salinas Valley, one of California’s most important agricultural areas. The wholesale price for a box of romaine lettuce rose from USD 13 to USD 56.

In the past year alone, there were 14 major weather and climate catastrophe events in the United States – our largest food supplier – from tornadoes to floods to forest fires in California. The NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, which is responsible for the primary monitoring of climate change in the United States, estimates the cost of each disaster at $ 1 billion. That’s a total of $ 14 billion, and sooner or later we’ll benefit from it on our grocery bills. The jury is still undecided when and how much.

“We deliberately point out that climate change causes droughts and the bad snowstorms that affect prices,” said Simon Somogyi, lead researcher for the Canadian Food Price Report 2020, in a CBC interview.

Somogyi and his colleagues cited the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, published just before the largely failed Madrid conference on carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions, in October. The IPCC determined how changing weather conditions worldwide will affect future food production. Droughts, forest fires, heavy rainfall, less access to fresh water and rising sea levels affect our diet and our future food costs.

Here at home, farmers will face the consequences of climate change and “face future challenges against unpredictable crop yields, threats from heat waves in farm animals, pasture availability and pests and disease outbreaks,” the food price report said. And there is no hope that things will get better soon.

“We exhaust our carbon budget like an addict wastes money,” said Rob Jackson, professor of geosciences at Stanford University and chair of the Global Carbon Project, in an interview with The Washington Post.

Instead of initiating a long-awaited decline, greenhouse gas emissions should rise slightly in 2019 and reach another record high.

Add a number of factors – the land and water ecosystems already severely damaged by climate change (can we even imagine how food supply and prices in Australia will develop after the catastrophic mega-fires that killed around 100,000 animals? ); further negative effects of these predicted pest and disease outbreaks; and an ever-increasing, ever-consuming human population (the UN says we’re on our way to having 26 percent more people on Earth by 2040/50).

Now, maybe, just maybe, you can imagine what our food will look like in the next ten years.

I bet an $ 83 braised meat is just around the corner.

Glenda Bartosh is an award-winning journalist who fully understands why more and more people are eating plants.

