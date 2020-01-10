advertisement

Canada and its Western allies have been plunged into “a rock and a hard place” in their dealings with Iran, following revelations that an Iranian missile is believed to have shot down a Ukrainian aircraft near Tehran, killing all 176 passengers aboard. including 63 Canadians.

Citing intelligence from multiple sources Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that evidence showed the plane had been hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Canada and its Western allies now face the difficult task of balancing the need to take a “firm stand” on the issue while not exacerbating an already tense Iranian regime, said Christian Leuprecht, a professor of political science. at the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen’s University in Kingston. The European Union has been criticized for its slow response to the crisis that ignited last week after a US air strike in Iraq killed senior Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani.

Following the attack, Iran said it would no longer adhere to the limits of uranium enrichment in the Joint Action Plan (JCPOA) nuclear agreement struck with the US, U.K., France, Germany, Russia and China. However, Iran has not said it will withdraw from regular inspections that are part of the deal – a provision that Germany, the United Kingdom and France would badly want to save.

“If the allies are very tough with Iran, there is a risk that they will abandon the agreement completely,” Leuprecht said. “At the same time Trump can point to this incident and say that the Iranians cannot be trusted with any weapon. So these three powers really are between a rock and a hard place.”

Canada also faces a difficult challenge in addressing the crisis. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper closed the Canadian embassy in Iran in 2012 and expelled Iranian diplomats to Canada after the country was found to be inconsistent with a UN Security Council resolution on its nuclear program. Italy received as the voice of Canada in Iran.

Although the Liberals under Trudeau had shown a willingness to restore diplomatic relations with Tehran in 2016, diplomatic ties were never renewed.

Without diplomatic presence in Iran, Canada now finds itself without the ability “to send a signal by closing an embassy or withdrawing diplomats,” Leuprecht said.

“This is really a dilemma in a philosophical sense,” he said. “There are no good opportunities.”

At the same time, Ottawa faces the parallel problem of balancing its need to stand with its most important ally, the US, while refraining from adopting its strict approach to Iran’s nuclear deal and sanctions. . Although not a signatory to the Iran nuclear deal, Canada lifted its economic sanctions on the country after its founding. And despite close ties with the US, Canada has shown greater alignment with the European approach to the country, which has emphasized political commitment and dialogue, said David Welch, an expert in foreign policy decision-making and international security at the Center for International Development. International Governance Innovation.

“This is a Catch-22 known to Canada,” Welch said. “It is certainly possible that this could unite the West.”

Whatever happens, it is likely to understand how the Iranians respond to Trudeau’s request for an investigation. Whether the Iranians will stonewall Ottawa’s request for entry to the collision site will depend on Trudeau to set the tone for the response, which his European and American allies are almost certain to support, said Peter Rough, a longtime fellow at the Hudson Institute in Washington DC

“Trudeau was careful not to call this an act of war or denounce the Iranians,” Rough said. “He wants an investigation. What if the dialogue and engagement does not bear fruit and Iran builds it with stones? Then the question is how Trudeau plays? Everyone will wait for him and I will be shocked if they do not cast their support. behind whatever he decides. “

