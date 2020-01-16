advertisement

Education Minister Janet Museveni (L) appearing before the committee alongside the Hon Muyingo (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – The Minister of Education and Sports, the Honorable Janet Kataaha Museveni, regretted that the presidential commitment to provide sanitary napkins to primary schools will not materialize in the near future by saying: “ such a project requires huge sums of money to cover the whole country and be supported. “

“To supply and maintain sanitary napkins across the country, there has to be a well-funded national project that can support them, which is why it has not happened,” said Museveni.

She said that while there are different schools of thought offering reusable towels due to their affordability, she does not agree that the government subjects young girls to reusable towels.

The Minister of Education said she was comfortable with the delays in implementing the project until she was sure of a secure source of funding.

Even if it takes time, it is better that we find an investment that will start this project and support it, so we can start to provide sanitary napkins, ”she added.

The First Lady made this revelation during her appearance before the Education and Sports Committee to present the budget framework document of the ministry for 2020/2021.

Museveni said the ministry is grappling with a series of unfunded priorities due to resource constraints. She apologized that her ministry could not take into account the public outcry to increase staff and salaries in public universities and secondary schools 2020/2021.

“We were anxious about this within the department and at the cabinet level, we asked for funds to increase staff, but we were told repeatedly that there was no money to increase the workforce, “she said.

The committee members asked the department to harmonize wages in the sector.

The Chair of the Committee, the Honorable Jacob Opolot Richards, said that the low salary of health instructors, which is lower than the salary scale for health workers, discouraged health workers from joining educational institutions.

“Health workers’ tutors have so far earned less than the people they train; as a result, they are unwilling to join training institutions, “said Opolot

Otuke County MP Hon. Julius Acon said that without staff increases, plans to build more schools as proposed in the 2020/2021 budget may not materialize.

