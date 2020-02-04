advertisement

There will be no Finn Russell to torment England for Scotland as it did the last two years on Saturday, but there has been a “dialogue” with the absent player and head coach Gregor Townsend, according to assistant Steve Tandy.

The defensive specialist said he was unaware of their conversation, but confirmed that Russell would not be joining Scotland for their preparations for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match, with the Scots defending the former trophy for the third consecutive year.

“Finn is not with us, I know Gregor had a dialogue with him,” said the Welshman, who joined the Scots eleven hours before the championship when Matt Taylor left for Australia.

advertisement

“Gregor is after a lot of cohesion that you saw with the boys who came in. Finn won’t be involved at the minute and all I know is that there was some dialogue, I don’t know more than that.”

It was always likely, the Scots treating the first two games of the championship as a unit, that anyone who did not show up against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday or the two weeks before that match would play any role in the match in England. .

A host of injured players such as Sam Skinner, who returned to action for Exeter on Saturday, were also left with their clubs, and no new players were added to the original training team.

Meanwhile, Tandy had only a month and barely five training sessions to pass on his new defensive philosophy to the Scots, but was satisfied with how they reacted on Saturday.

“It wouldn’t have been wise to tear everything apart in a month, there were a lot of good principles at stake and a lot of good defenders on the team,” said the Welshman, who ended a spell with the Waratahs en Australia has six months in advance to try their luck at becoming an international rugby coach.

“The boys were excellent. They responded to every subtle change that was made. The energy in the group is very positive and they want to learn.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to coach a group like this, they are very excited – they don’t just sit there and nod, they ask questions.”

Tandy might have wondered what he got into with the hustle and bustle of the first week at the camp, but he laughed at the suggestion.

“I went to Ospreys at the Waratahs, you think you are the only one with these problems but we are not, it’s everywhere,” he said.

“I have enough worries about getting the right defense and working with the players, so as an assistant you are there to support Gregor and the team and that is my role.

“When Gregor got in touch and I saw the group, I looked at pictures and saw the players, I saw that it was an incredible opportunity and I feel really lucky to have the opportunity to train an international team in Scotland. It was too good a chance to miss. “

He has watched England’s defeat against France but thinks they will shoot to retaliate against Murrayfield.

“You don’t get to a World Cup final without being a fantastic team,” he said. “But we have a good idea of ​​what England is going to bring, so it’s to make sure we are prepared and mentally and physically we’re going to be right for Saturday.”

advertisement