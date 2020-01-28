advertisement

No fees for Browns’ Kareem Hunt after marijuana was found in the car

A small amount of marijuana and a bottle of vodka were found in the Cleveland Browns car that Kareem Hunt ran back to on January 21 during a traffic stop outside of Cleveland. The Dashcam material released by the Rocky River Police Department shows an officer passing Hunt for speeding. According to Fox8 Cleveland, the officer smelled weeds in the NFL star’s car, citing a police report, and searched the vehicle. A small amount of marijuana was found in a backpack in the back seat of the car. Hunt promised the cop that he hadn’t smoked in the car, the police report said. There was also a bottle of vodka with a broken seal in the backpack. George Lichman of Rocky River PD told Fox8 that they do not charge small amounts of marijuana ownership because the state laboratory cannot distinguish between legal hemp and illegal marijuana. He also said that Hunt did not pay the vodka fee because it was in a previously opened but sealed container. “The officer saw no signs of Mr. Hunt drinking that day or signs of impairment,” he said. Hunt was spearheaded for speeding. Credit: Rocky River Police Department via Storyful

