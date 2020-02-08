advertisement

A mother who was serving a drunk driving ban hit the road to buy medicine for her poor child, a court said.

Jade Mulroy appeared in court in April of last year to admit driving while driving over the legal alcohol limit. She was disqualified for 12 months.

However, seven months later, the 31-year-old woman drove from her home in Wigston to a local pharmacy – a trip that took just two minutes.

Mulroy of Meadow Hill appeared before Leicester County Court to plead guilty to driving while disqualified on Thursday November 21.

The “impulsive and illogical” decision earned him nine months more.

She also admitted that she had driven her car without insurance and had not produced a MoT certificate.

Her lawyer, Kumar Banerjee, told the court: “I asked her what the circumstances were and she explained to me that her son was in poor health and she decided to go to the pharmacist to get medicine for him.

“She asked a neighbor to take care of him while she went to the pharmacy.

“The journey takes two minutes – it would have been faster to walk.

“She is very remorseful and ashamed to find herself in court.

“The vehicle was given to her by her father and the intention was for her to drive it from March this year.

“It is beyond her that she took this impulse of the moment and the illogical decision to drive.”

Mr. Banerjee added that his client was a single parent and a full-time caregiver for his grandmother.

Prosecutor Sally Bedford told the court, “The accused was before this court in April 2019 for driving while intoxicated.

“On this occasion, she was prohibited from driving for 12 months.

“On November 21, police ran into the accused driving a Renault Clio.

“The police stopped the car and the accused immediately said,” I should not be driving because I have been disqualified. “

Courts added nine months to the current 12-month disqualification, which was scheduled to expire in April of this year.

In addition, she will be required to work 120 hours of unpaid community work, pay legal costs of £ 40 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90.

