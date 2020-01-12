advertisement

An alert warning Ontario residents about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generation Station early Sunday was sent in error, the Ontario Power Generation said.

OPG sent out a tweet about 40 minutes after the emergency alert was pushed to cellphones around 7:30 a.m., saying it was a mistake.

“There is no danger to the public or the environment,” OPG said.

No emergency alert was sent to inform Ontarian that the previous alert had been sent in error.

Important update: #Pickering Nuclear alert was sent incorrectly. There is no danger to the public or the environment.

– Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

The office of Prime Minister Doug Ford said he was working to figure out what happened.

That’s just how everyone knows. But if anyone in charge is listening, sending a “hey there was an issue at a nuclear plant, but we won’t tell you about it specifically and it’s not a big issue,” is terrible. Use this mistake to perhaps learn to do better. https://t.co/6zXl4QoUSS

– Chairman Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) January 12, 2020

The initial alert alerted people within 10 kilometers of the facility east of Toronto about an unspecified incident. There were no abnormal releases of radioactivity and people near the plant did not need to take protective action, the alarm said.

Pickering has been operating since 1971, and was scheduled to decompose this year, but the former Liberal government – and the current conservative Progressive government – committed to keeping it open until 2024. The relocation is now set to begin in 2028.

This error will result in the need for the same type of risk communication as a real event: errors such as these reduce confidence in emergency alerts for all emergencies. https://t.co/ZGMNbKoADI

– Dr. Terry Flynn (@TerryFlynn) January 12, 2020

It operates six CANDU reactors, generates 14 percent of Ontario’s electricity, and is responsible for 4,500 jobs across the region, according to OPG.

