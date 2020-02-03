advertisement

Labor and Sinn Féin have committed to report freezes in their general election manifestos. Fianna Fáil said that a general freeze on rents was unconstitutional and did not support such a measure. The government often finds that constitutional property rights prevent various reactions to the current housing crisis from being adopted. In response, critics (including the Greens in their manifesto) are calling for a referendum to change the protection of constitutional property rights and / or include an individual right to housing.

Property rights are perhaps unique among the individual rights in their exclusivity

advertisement

In reality, the obstacles that the constitution poses to legislative measures to control the use of property are not as clear as is often seen. There is considerable scope for property restrictions in our existing constitutional order, the extent of which can only be discovered by introducing and testing new measures.

advertisement