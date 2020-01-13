advertisement

A runner dares the cold to cross the pedestrian bridge on the Bow River on a dim winter morning on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Unless they are living in a sunny destination, Calgarian will not make a real escape from deep freezing until Sunday.

Temperatures will remain trapped in the high -20C range for daytime heights during the week as they dive into bone claws minus 30 degrees at night.

But an Environment Canada forecast calls for cold to moderate to a minus 15C high on Saturday before taking a dramatic break to warmer-than-average conditions on Sunday.

On that day, mercury is expected to reach a relatively mild -2C.

The high average for this time of year is -3C, while a low temperature is around -15C.

While no weather warnings have been issued for Calgary yet, that could change Monday night and Tuesday when a chilly wind temperature of -41C is expected.

“Frostbite in Minutes,” says the seven-day Environmental Forecasting website in Canada.

The thermometer is forecast to hit as high as -27C on Tuesday but the coldest part of the week is expected to be Wednesday with a -29C maximum.

Calgary’s record cold temperature for January 13th – a -42.2C frost – occurred in 1911.

But a meteorologist in Canada said thermometer readings like those are now not possible in the city, given the urban construction that moderates those cold temperatures.

“Temperatures like that in the big cities just won’t happen,” Dan Kulak said.

But the high-pressure system, essentially a function of the so-called Arctic vortex, is likely to prove to be quite stubborn, he added.

“It blocks and swims around,” he said.

