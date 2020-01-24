advertisement

In January 2020, fake coupons circulated via Facebook Messenger, inciting users to click or share a link in order to exchange free meals from the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A.

A Chick-fil-A representative confirmed that the coupons were fake. The hoax seemed to be a variant of a common scam that tricked users into giving up personal information. As we have previously reported on these scams:

These types of “coupon” virus scams often involve websites and social networking pages created to mimic those of legitimate businesses. Users who respond to these bogus offers are required to share a link to a website or publication on social media in order to spread the scam more widely and to attract additional victims. Then these users are presented with a “survey” that extracts personal information such as email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and sometimes even credit card numbers. Finally, those who want to claim their “free” gift cards or coupons end up learning that they must first register to purchase a number of expensive products, services or subscriptions.

The coupon scam went around at about the same time, obsolete messages offering Chick-fil-A customers the chance to participate in a raffle for free meals for a year, recirculated on Facebook. Although these offers are real, they were no longer valid at the time of writing.

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to avoid getting scammed:

Don’t believe what you see. It is easy to steal the colors, logos and letterhead of any other established organization. Fraudsters can also give the impression that links lead to legitimate websites and the emails appear to be from another sender. Legitimate businesses don’t ask for credit card numbers or bank information for coupons or gifts. If they ask for personal information, such as an address or email, make sure there is a link to their privacy policy. If in doubt, do a quick web search. If the gift is a scam, this is likely to reveal an alert or take you to the organization’s real website, where they may have posted additional information. Watch out for a reward too good to be true. Companies usually offer small discounts to attract customers. If the offer seems too good to be true (a $ 100 voucher or a 50% discount), this can be a scam. Look for an incompatible subject line and email body. Many of these scams have an email subject line promising one thing, but the content of the email is something completely different.

