After riots in a remote community in Cape York, no one was charged with alcohol-related offenses, despite the police claiming that a number of alleged rioters were drunk.

The Queensland government plans to develop a new alcohol policy in response to the unrest caused by a suspected New Year’s Day murder in Aurukun.

Community workers say that in the community, which is designated as a “no-alcohol zone”, trouble was brewing before the holiday season.

The school attendance rate dropped below 40 percent during the year, which is usually a sign of alcohol consumption in the community.

The police confiscated dozens of bottles of alcohol before the riots, hoping that there would be less trouble during the New Year celebrations.

On New Year’s Day, however, tensions arose due to the alleged murder of a 37-year-old man by two young people.

More than 200 people who were armed with provisional weapons are said to have been set on fire in the city around 1400. The police said this was a “revenge-seeking exercise.”

So far, a total of 38 people have been arrested on 153 charges, including murder, arson, riot and willful damage related to the riots.

According to the police, no arrests were made for alcohol related crimes.

James Cook University public health expert Professor Alan Clough says there is a small group of people in the far north of Queensland who are making big profits from the sly grog.

A 700 ml bottle of rum is said to cost up to $ 250 on the black market.

While alcohol is not a major cause of community dysfunction or unrest, he said, “The wheels clearly come off when high-strength alcohol is available.”

“If you go to your local bottle shop and there is a dusty troop carrier and a few burly people loading pallets with alcohol, Blind Freddy doesn’t have to figure out where to go,” the Cairns-based scientist told AAP.

He said an answer must be led by a number of stakeholders.

“There is a responsibility for the liquor industry that provides this stuff to engage constructively in government, police and community talks,” he said.

Originally published as No alcohol charge in Aurukun Qld riots

