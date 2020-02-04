advertisement

According to his agent Jonathan Barnett, who doesn’t think his client will ever return to the club in north London, there was no chance in January that Gareth Bale would join Tottenham.

Bale has been a marginal figure under Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks and was not in the squad in the derby victory against Atletico Madrid this weekend.

He was omitted one day after the transfer window was closed when the Welsh man was still in Santiago Bernabeu and suppressed talk of a retreat to Spurs.

advertisement

READ ALSO |

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City: Bergwijn scores his first goal after Zinchenko sees red

When asked if Jose Mourinho’s men would ever be considered, Barnett told talkSPORT: “No.

“Gareth still believes that Real Madrid has a future for him.

“He still has a two and a half year contract, he has a wife and three children who are very happy and sedentary. Fortunately, he can choose where to play.

“And let’s be realistic, for most clubs he’s not in the league financially. It’s easy for people to say that they give up the money and play elsewhere, but it’s not always about money. He’s happy in Madrid and his children have grown up there is where his family lives. “

When asked whether a return to Spurs in 2022 could be an option, Barnett added: “I don’t think so.

READ ALSO |

Milan lacks personality without Ibrahimovic – Capello

“When his contract expires, he will sit down and decide what to do.”

Bale’s situation continues to lead to discussions with Madrid fans, wondering why a player for whom the club paid a record £ 85m in 2013 is stopping while Eden Hazard is down due to injury.

Barnett added: “A lot has been said by people who don’t know what’s going on. You get articles, comments by people who have no idea what they’re talking about.

“I had discussions and we were told that he is still a very important part of Madrid.

“The only people who know what’s going on are Zinedine Zidane, Gareth and probably the President of Madrid, and they’re all very happy with the situation.”

READ ALSO |

The victorious Mourinho greets Spurs, but believes Sterling deserves the “clear red card”

Commenting on the criticism that Bale receives, Barnett said: “He doesn’t read it, most athletes don’t read the press.

“There is a lot of bad journalism in Madrid, they are very biased, they write what they want.

“The fans booed Zidane, they booed Ronaldo and other great players, but Gareth gave a lot to the club. Since he doesn’t run the press, he doesn’t give many interviews and he’s calm.” Person, he has become a sedentary target for her.

“The British press [are no better]. Gareth is probably, if not number one, one of the top two or three players who have come from the UK.

“Instead of building it up, they’re just looking for the bad things.”

advertisement