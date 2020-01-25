advertisement

On January 24, 2020, the conservative Tears website published an article claiming that former game show host Bob Barker had died and left 90% of his wealth to the Trump 2020 campaign:

The game show host Bob Barker Dead at 98; Fortune Left to “Trump’s Plan for the United States”

Longtime host of the popular game show “The Price is Right,” Bob Barker passed away suddenly today. He was 97 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but it is assumed that he simply died of old age and that his body simply gave up.

Barker’s will states that 90% of his wealth and personal assets are bequeathed to the Trump 2020 campaign.

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article originated from a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows: “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not false news because it is not real. If you believe it’s real, you should have your head examined. All the similarities between the pure fantasy of this site and the real people, places and events are purely coincidental and all the images should be considered as modified and satirical. “

