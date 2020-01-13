advertisement

After the 3-0 loss to Watford on Sunday, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe refused to pick out individual mistakes.

The Premier League club is currently in 19th place in the table and has suffered a relegation battle after four defeats in the last five games. Abdoulaye Doucouré, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra’s goals did the damage at the Vitality Stadium.

It was a mistake by Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers that led to the first goal just before the break. The 20-year-old lost possession of the ball when he tried to play from behind, but Howe refused to show his fingers after the game.

“Confidence is so important to any team, and it seemed like there was a lack of confidence from that (first) goal,” he said.

We just didn’t do what we wanted it to do. It happens, but in such a crucial moment of the game and in a crucial moment of the game it ultimately hurts us.

But the players weren’t blamed, they didn’t think the outcome would be what it was, it’s something we have to learn from.

Travers spoke to the Bournemouth Echo and said he would learn from the mistake.

“Disappointed that I scored the first goal on my behalf – poor distribution and probably poor game management in the 42nd minute – it will likely take longer, especially when we’re in the league.

“I will definitely learn from it, develop myself further and hopefully get three points next weekend because we will not give up but continue to fight.”

He added that mistakes can happen if you try to play from behind.

“In Bournemouth we give it a try. The gaffer wants that, so we tried.

“But next time I’ll try to put my foot through and walk longer and squeeze, especially just before the break.”

