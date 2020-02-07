advertisement

Education Minister Dan Tehan has denied that Australian universities have their own quarantine facilities for Chinese students to curb the spread of the corona virus.

The Sydney Morning Herald

According to reports from Friday, the universities wanted to quarantine thousands of international students at regional colleges or in student accommodation to avoid disturbances at the beginning of the semester.

But Mr. Tehan said there will be no attempt to quarantine students unless medical advice changes.

“We have to listen to and adhere to medical advice, and that is exactly what we are doing, and that is what the university sector is doing,” he told reporters at the University of Melbourne.

Since February 1, foreigners have been prohibited from entering Australia within 14 days of leaving China.

The travel ban has left nearly 100,000 Chinese students stranded outside of Australia with a valid visa.

Mr. Tehan said the government wanted to extend the visas of the students concerned.

“When it comes to getting a degree, we want to give you flexibility so you can study online. You can also study remotely. It doesn’t affect the first-class degree you get here in Australia,” he said ,

Some universities have postponed the start of the semester by a week, while others want to offer online courses, added Tehan.

However, giving students access to learning materials in China can be challenging because websites like Google and YouTube are blocked on the mainland.

About 5,000 Chinese students are enrolled at the Australian National University in Canberra this year, although only 1,000 were in Australia at the time of the travel ban.

“So there are about 4,000 students we will support to continue offering courses abroad, but hopefully they will be there on time to start either the first or second semester,” said the former foreign chancellor to the university Minister Julie Bishop told ABC Radio.

“We certainly don’t want to punish them for matters beyond their control.”

In Australia, approximately 164,000 Chinese students attend university and pump billions of dollars into the economy.

Ms. Bishop said the virus could reduce the university’s total income by up to 10 percent.

“It would very much depend on whether we can continue to offer the courses the students enrolled in,” she said.

Mr. Tehan said it was too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus on the education sector.

“We won’t know until we understand the full scale of the virus and its effects, particularly on travel restrictions – the longer they have to last, the greater the impact it will, of course,” he said.

International students who are concerned about the corona virus are asked to email international.students@dese.gov.au or call 1300 981 621 for assistance. The service is bilingual.

Originally published as No Movement to Quarantine Chinese College Students

