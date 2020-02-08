advertisement

According to the Federal Labor, private investors will not “barge” the Morrison government’s plan to support a coal-fired power plant in Queensland.

The government announced plans to spend up to $ 6 million on two new Queensland power generation projects, including a coal-fired power plant, to lower electricity prices.

Around $ 2 million was provided for a pre-feasibility study of a 1.5 gigawatt (GW) hydropower plant to be developed as part of the planned Urannah Water Scheme, while up to $ 4 million was a feasibility study for a 1- GW-Hoch to support coal-fired power plants with low efficiency and low emissions in Collinsville.

“We are supporting two promising new generation projects to deliver the reliable, affordable energy the North Queensland economy needs to grow and thrive,” said Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Energy minister Angus Taylor said the projects are important to meet the energy needs of people in central and north Queensland.

“Our plan to invest in new, reliable power generation capacity will strengthen competition, keep the lights on, and lower prices to better support our commercial and industrial sectors so that more Australians can stay employed and remain internationally competitive,” he said.

According to Mark Butler, climate and energy spokesman for Labor, private investors will not “touch a new coal-fired power plant”.

“The government still has no energy policy – just ideological fantasy flights,” he told reporters in Adelaide on Saturday.

The private investment sector has made it clear that it has no appetite for the construction of expensive coal-fired power plants.

“If the industry itself doesn’t touch this project, why should taxpayers pay the bill,” said Butler.

Originally published as No Appetite for Coal-Fired Power Plant: Labor

