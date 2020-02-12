advertisement

Jalen Smith blocked the try for the creation of Cam Mack in the final seconds and Maryland’s leading Big Ten remained undefeated at home with a 72-70 win over Nebraska on hard luck Tuesday at College Park, Md.

Smith posted his seventh consecutive double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, one of four Terrapins in double figures along with Eric Ayala (16) and Anthony Cowan (13). Both guards lost the front ends of one and one in the final 22 seconds to open the door for Nebraska (7-17, 2-11), which has dropped nine consecutive contests.

Donta Scott also had 10 points for the Terrapins.

The Terrapins (20-4, 10-3) won their seventh straight game, went 14-0 at home and managed 20 wins for the fifth time in the past six seasons. Coach Mark Turgeon collected his 200th victory in Maryland. Now he is 200-96 in his ninth season at College Park.

Nebraska got 20 points from Haanif Cheatham, 18 in the second half and 15 by Thorir Thorbjarnarson. The Cornhuskers struck out seven of their first nine shots to start the second half and cut a 14-point deficit to 47-40 when Jervay Green scored with 15:15 left.

The Terrapins scored the next four points, but Nebraska came even closer with a 12-2 goal that made it 56-54 at 7:37 in Green’s transition.

Green lost a 3-pointer that would put Nebraska ahead on the next possession and Maryland’s Ayala struck out three at 6:35 to start an 8-0 goal. Ayala’s three at 4:47 made it 64-54.

The Huskers had one more load on them, slashing the deficit to 68-64 on Green’s return in 1:37, and narrowing it more when Cheatham hit one of two free throws with just 34 seconds left to make it. 71-68. When Mack added two more free throws in 12 seconds, it was 71-70.

Immediately piled up, Cowan lost at the front with 12 seconds to play. On the other hand, Smith blocked Mack’s shot, racked up the attack, fouled and hit one of the two 0.7-second free throws for the win.

Maryland led 38-25 at halftime, limiting the Cornhuskers to just 27.3 percent (9-of-33) shooting. Nebraska trailed only 18-17, though, when Maryland went on a 12-2 run, with Scott hitting two free throws and then dropping a three to start the fun. When Cowan nailed three free throws at 5:30, the Terps led 30-19. The Huskers were disappointed in 17 of 20 3-point attempts of the first half.

Nebraska returns home to host Wisconsin on Saturday as Maryland moves to meet preseason Big Ten favorite Michigan State Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

