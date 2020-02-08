advertisement

The Miami Hurricanes could get two of their best results back for Saturday’s game as the state of Florida appears to be winning the season

TALLAHASSEE – The state of Florida is returning to court against a possibly rejuvenated Miami team.

The Hurricanes’ top scorer (11-11, 3-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), Chris Lykes, and third-goal scorer, Kameron McGusty, recently missed time with injuries, but both players have returned to training this week.

Both players may be able to compete against Seminoles No. 8 (19-3, 9-2 ACC) at the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday afternoon.

“We are preparing as if we know they are ready to play,” said FSU coach Leonard Hamilton.

“Whatever their problems are. I think you can assume they can leave at 12pm on Saturday.”

The Seminoles have looked at their own injuries, most recently with Patrick Williams and M.J. Walker. Williams missed two games with a toe injury, while Walker was restricted to Virginia on January 28 due to an ankle sprain.

Both played North Carolina on Monday night, but the Seminoles are still struggling with numerous minor injuries.

“We’re a bit tired,” said Hamilton.

“We’re not 100%. We have several players here who deal with a twisted ankle, tendonitis and a sprained toe … that’s the nature of college basketball this time of year.”

At the last meeting between the two teams, the FSU were able to overcome nine points late in the second half and defeat Hurricanes 83-79 in extra time. The Seminoles have won four times in a row against UM and three times in a row in Tallahassee. They also won 11 consecutive ACC games at the Tucker Civic Center.

But the FSU does not take the hurricanes lightly, despite their record and the success they have had against them.

“That’s the nature of ACC. It doesn’t really matter who you play against,” said Hamilton.

“If you don’t take part in your A-Game, something bad can happen to you. You just have to look at how exactly these games are played.”

The FSU is fighting for a top spot in the NCAA tournament

There’s still a long way to go before the end of the season, but the Seminoles have proven to be one of the top teams in college basketball this year.

The FSU has never achieved more than a 3rd place in the NCAA tournament, but according to some bracketology experts, the Seminoles are likely to break through this barrier at the moment.

USA Today has the FSU number 2 in the Midwest region starting the NCAA tournament in Tampa. Kansas is No. 1 seed, Maryland No. 3 seed and Butler No. 4 seed in the region.

CBS Sports has the number 2 Seminoles in the South region, also starting in Tampa. Baylor is the No. 1 seed, Auburn the No. 3 seed and Butler the No. 4 seed in this region.

NBC Sports also has FSU as the No. 2 in the South region with Baylor as the No. 1 seed. Villanova is No. 3 and Auburn No. 4.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has FSU as the No. 3 seed in the South region and Baylor as the No. 1 seed. Dayton is the No. 2 seed and Butler is the No. 4 seed.

An even more impressive look at how well the Seminoles did this season are the current betting odds for this year’s national champions. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the FSU is linked to Kansas for the fifth best rate in college basketball to win it all.

Reach Wayne McGahee III at wmcgahee@tallahassee.com or follow him on Twitter @WayneMcGaheeIII

