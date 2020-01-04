advertisement

No winning ticket to the $ 70 million Lotto Max jackpot

A ticket to B.C. won part of a Maxmillion Award

Better luck next time, as the saying goes.

No winning ticket was won at the $ 70 million Lotto Max Prize – the richest prize in Canadian lottery history.

That means the jackpot will be ready for grabs again on January 7th.

A ticket in Richmond, BC, was drawn for one of eight Maxmillion awards of $ 1 million, but will be split among 12 other winning ticket holders, including eight in Ontario, two in the Prairies, one in Quebec and one in Atlantic Canada. .

One ticket holder in Coquitlam and another in Kamloops also won a share of the $ 143,000 prize for matching six of the seven numbers drawn.

Silver lining: 1.8 million ticket holders a $ 5 free game, giving them a free chance at the second draw for the dough.

In 2019, B.C. lottery players demanded $ 785m in profits.

