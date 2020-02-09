advertisement

Junior quarterback Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points, Obi Toppin added 17 points and three blocks, and Ryan Mikesell finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to help the No. 6 Dayton escape with a 71-65 victory over the visiting St. Louis Atlantic -10 Convention play on Saturday afternoon.

The Fly (21-2, 10-0) picked up their winning lead at 12 by just six laps and holding a late rally by the Billikens.

Saint Louis (17-7, 6-5) was led by a dominant play by Jordan Goodwin. The junior guard scored a game-high 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting and caught five rebounds. Hasahn French finished shooting 7-for-11 for 15 points and eight boards.

The Billikens showed some fighting early in the second half, when the French scored seven straight points and added an assist to give the visitors a 47-46 lead with 13:02 remaining.

Crutcher helped the Flyers regain the lead by scoring seven straight points for a 53-49 advantage. Toppin scored in one position and Ibi Watson buried a short jumper to give the Flyers a breathing room with a 57-52 lead.

Goodwin drained a short jumper to reduce the gap to 59-56, but Toppin’s lunch pushed the lead back to 61-56. Toppin drained another jumper to increase the lead to 63-56 with 2:42 remaining. Goodwin nearly wished the Billikens towards a win, scoring seven points in an 80-second span to reduce the gap to 67-63 with 54 seconds left. After Dayton’s Terrain Landers and Rodney Chatman made a free throw, Goodwin kept his lead scoring to bring the Billikens within three at 68-65 with 23 seconds remaining.

Chatman hit two free throws to seal the victory for the Flyers with nine seconds left.

The Flyers built an 8-3 lead in the first minutes of the game, but the Billikens never allowed them to retire in the first half. Watson drilled a jumper to seal the Flyers’ lead at 25-18, while Crutcher’s formation extended the boundary to 33-24.

Yuri Collins’ basket reduced the deficit to 35-31 with 58 seconds left in the first half, but the Flyers scored four straight points to grab a 39-31 lead at half time.

