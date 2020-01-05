advertisement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds that led to a 93:78 win over Alabama on Sunday evening.

Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team high for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) with 20 points (11 points) in the second half.

South Carolina’s small size was too much for Alabama as it exceeded the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) by 42-33 and blocked six shots to Alabama’s zero.

advertisement

Alabama’s Jordan Lewis scored 21 points at play, adding six assists and seven rebounds.

Destanni Henderson scored 17 points for South Carolina, which had five two-digit goalscorers.

The senior duo Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The win extended the winning streak in South Carolina to eight games. Alabama had snapped its five home win streak.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks are still the second highest one-loss team in Oregon and have established themselves as favorites to win the SEC earlier this season. Alabama: Three of the next four games of the Crimson Tide will play against the current AP Top 25 teams.



NEXT

South Carolina hosts number 20 in Arkansas in a top 25 match on Thursday to extend the eight-game winning streak.

GAME CHANGER

With better shots in the second half, Alabama threatened the leadership of the Gamecocks, but South Carolina remained stable in the fourth quarter, scoring 50.0 percent from the field and 11 of 12 free throws to seal the win.

KEY STAT

Carolina used his speed to keep Alabama in check and scored 28 quick breakpoints compared to six at the Crimson Tide.

NOTABLES

The Gamecocks kept the tide at nine points in the first quarter, the sixth game of the season in which Carolina had an opponent against single-digit numbers in the opening frame.

Boston scored the fifth double of her career and the first in SEC action with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The newcomer added three blocks and one theft to their statistics.

Cooke led the Gamecocks with 20 points, the second 20-point game of their career after their best 27 points in Dayton (November 13).

Henderson achieved a huge success with 17 points, seven of which were earned in the fourth quarter.

After distributing six of her seven assists in the first half, Harris scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including ten in the fourth quarter, to clear the tide.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan ended her twelfth season game in the double-digit range with 12 points.

advertisement