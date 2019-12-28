advertisement

Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points as the fourth-ranked Duke was too strong to visit Brown in the lane in a 75-50 victory Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Guard Alex O’Connell scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half while the Blue Devils won their fifth consecutive game. Wendell Moore Jr. added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Duke (11-1) played its second game in a row without point guard Tre Jones, who has a mild left foot rupture. The Blue Devils enter most of the Atlantic Coast Conference with Tuesday night’s home game against Boston College.

Brandon Anderson scored 16 points for Brown (5-6), who lost the third game in a row. The Bears had not played since December 10th.

Jack White converted a three-point play as Duke built a 46-36 lead with 14:06 to play. O’Connell shepherded the perimeter jumper to consecutive possessions as the Blue Devils extended the lead to 52-40.

O’Connell hit the Blue Devils’ first 3-point basket with less than seven minutes left and Moore followed with a basket as the lead increased to 60-46.

For the stretches of the game, the Bears were without a solution when the Blue Devils threw passes over and into the lane. Duke had a 48-22 advantage at points in the paint.

Duke led 35-29 at half time, but the Bears, despite committing 11 first-half laps, hung on because they drained five 3-pointer. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski crashed into his chair again when the last of them crashed while Brown posted the last five points of the half.

The Blue Devils, who were only playing in their second game in more than three weeks’ stretch, went 0-for-11 in 3-point attempts in the first half.

Brown was 1-for-9 in the second half of the 3rd.

Sophomore guard Joey Baker made his first career start for Duke, coming up with a career-high 22 points against Wofford. He finished with two points on 1-for-6 shooting.

The teams played for the first time since Duke won the longest season of the 1994-95 season.

