LOS ANGELES >> First came the wiggle, then the loss of concentration and finally the step from the beam. With three falls and three points of 9,100, the UCLA turn team hit their season low and fell behind Washington with only one remaining event: Boden.

The No. 3 Bruins needed a miracle.

Keyword: Gracie Kramer.

For the first time in her career, Kramer achieved a perfect 10. Her teammates knew it as soon as she finished her routine. The same was true for the student department when the crowd started chanting their name, and they were rushed by their team with an immense hug.

“It really felt like a normal routine and it was like the icing on the cake,” she said. “I feel like I’ve done 10 routines and whether the judge thought it or not, I knew in my heart that it was.” I’ve felt this feeling before, but it was almost ten times stronger just because everyone else felt it and it was a really cool performance for me. ”

Despite all the celebrations, the perfect grade was not enough to compensate for the poor performance on the beam.

In their first Pac-12 loss since 2018, the # 3 Bruins fell on Friday night at the Pauley Pavilion to # 11 Washington, 196.700-196.250. UCLA’s last defeat in the conference competition was on February 18, 2018 against Utah.

“This is the first loss that really hurts,” said UCLA head coach Chris Waller. “In the end, this will be fuel for what we will do in the coming week, I’m sure of that. It will only motivate us to find out and accelerate how we need to improve. ”

Back-to-back beam scores of 9.95 from Ross and Flatley (a career record for the second year) were not enough to give the Bruins (6-1, 1-1) a seasonally low performance , Ending the event at 47,875 left UCLA with a deficit that it could not overcome.

Three gymnasts fell during the beam rotation. The falls were costly as Washington had a lead of 147,450-146,625 in the encounter.

The Bruins pushed as a team into the finals. They knew they had to keep up perfectly to have a chance to capture Washington.

“I knew Washington was way ahead of us, but I figured the bigger we got, the more we might get into their heads because at that point they (Washington) would have to make mistakes to win,” Waller said.

Norah Flatley opened the last rotation of the Bruins with a career high of 9,950. UCLA briefly secured the lead with the Perfect-10 from Kramer, a 9.95 from Nia Dennis and a 9.875 from Felicia Hano. However, Kyla Ross’s anchor rating of 9.90 was not enough to secure the lead as the huskies ended their last rotation on Beam at 49.350.

Madison Kocian took her second 9.90 in a row on the uneven bars, while Ross led both teams with 9.925. In the meantime, the huskies (4-1, 2-0) fought to keep their landings on the safe and ended the event with a score of 48.975, with only two gymnasts scoring over 9.82.

Thanks to Dennis and Ross, the Bruins each scored 9.90 in the safe. In the meantime, the huskies at the bars failed to score over 9.825, giving them an opening score of 48.975 for the team event.

Ross was UCLA’s only all-round competitor, gaining a lead of 39.675. Washington’s all-round competitor was Senior Evanni Roberson, who scored 39,200 points in the all-round competition.

The Bruins will return to the Pauley Pavilion on Sunday, February 9th, when they host Arizona (4-2, 0-1).

