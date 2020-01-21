advertisement

On January 20, 2020, the Genesius Times website published an article claiming that at least 23 people were killed during the Second Amendment rally that day in Richmond, Virginia:

RUPTURE: 23 people killed in Virginia gun protest

At least 23 people were killed today at the White Second Amendment supremacist rally in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said. Many others were injured. Details are to come.

UPDATE: Governor Ralph Northam has released a statement condemning senseless violence and gun rights activists. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these innocent victims today. We must do everything we can to end the massacre of the innocent! “

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article comes from a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows:

We strive to provide the most up-to-date and accurate fake news on the Internet. Our team of journalists, hackers and hungry writers wants only one thing: to make you laugh and / or cry.

In fact, despite widespread concerns about the possibility of violence due to the proliferation of firearms and rumors that counter-demonstrators would attend, the rally ended without incident, without any arrests or injuries.

