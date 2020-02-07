advertisement

Nr. Arizona 23 went to 8:20 in the final without a field goal and nearly slowed the lead to 20 points in the second half but held off USC, 85-80, on Thursday at McKale Center.

Arizona (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) went on to score 10-0 in the first half to pull ahead, 61-41. But after Nick Rakocevic, who scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime, USC (17-6, 6-4) opted to cut the gap to as little as three points.

Jonah Mathews dropped a 3-pointer with five seconds, pulling the Trojans within 83-80. Nico Mannion, who scored 12 of his team-high 20 points on the free throw line, put the Arizona game in the ensuing possession.

The Wildcats’ final 15 points came from the wrong arrow. Arizona shot 28-of-40 from the line last night.

Zeke Nnaji and Josh Green both scored 18 points for the Wildcats. Nnaji recorded a double with 11 rebounds. Stone Gettings scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, five on the offensive end. Mannion threw seven assists.

Arizona threatened to flee the match on several occasions early, building a double-digit lead in the first half. Onyeka Okongwu was key to holding USC to the long shot, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the first half.

Along with Rakocevic, the Trojans gained strength after interference by Daniel Utomi. He scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half.

USC veterans Rakocevic and Mathews did not start and come into play just after the first time in the media, punishment for unspecified violations of team rules. As Rakocevic came alive in the second half, Mathews finished with a quiet six points, nearly seven below his season average.

Arizona’s slow finish reflected a January loss to Arizona State in which the Wildcats gave up a 21-point lead. USC, meanwhile, ran from 21 down in a win over Stanford in January.

The win keeps Arizona at pace in a Pac-12 logjam. A group of five teams, including Arizona and USC, entered Thursday’s games tied above conference in the loss column.

