advertisement

Jahmius Ramsey scored 18 points and T.J. Holyfield added 17 as the No. 22 Texas Tech came away with an 85-50 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference squad in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders led by only six points in the first half but roaring out of the break with a 15-2 goal that extended their advantage to 51-32. Ramsey had two 3-pointers, and Davide Moretti added another bucket from beyond the arc and a key down assist.

Oklahoma State scored the first basket of the second half and then went nearly six minutes unmarked. Texas Tech continued to retire, bringing its lead to 70-38 in a third consecutive position by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 7:37 to play, making the rest of the game but academic.

advertisement

The Red Raiders edged Oklahoma State 58.6 percent to 25.0 percent from the floor in the second half and outscored the Cowboys 49-20.

Texas Tech (10-3, 1-0 Big 12), reigning champion of the Big 12 in the regular season, won for the fifth consecutive outing and captured its 15th straight home game, dating back to last season.

Shannon scored 13 points, all in the second half, while Moretti also scored for 13 and Chris Clark drew 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Lindy Waters III led Oklahoma State (9-4, 0-1) with 13 points. Isaac Likêele – averaging a team-high 13.1 points a game – had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Oklahoma State led 26-25 before two free throws by Moretti gave Texas Tech the lead with 6:02 to play in the first half. That started an 11-0 game for the Red Raiders.

They settled for a 36-30 halftime lead at 50 percent shooting power, 11 points from Holyfield, and just three laps in the first 20 minutes.

Oklahoma State hung close, despite shooting 32.1 percent from beyond the 19-15 technique and getting eight rebounds and nine points from Cameron McGriff.

– Starting the media level

advertisement