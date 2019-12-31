advertisement

The Seminoles were led by Devin Vassells 14 points in a 70-58 win

TALLAHASSEE – It took a bit longer than expected, but the state of Florida No. 20 did the job against Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles (12-2, 2-1 ACC) took home a 70-58 win over Georgia Tech (6-7, 1-2 ACC) Saturday at the Tucker Civic Center.

“Georgia Tech was very well prepared,” said FSU coach Leonard Hamilton.

“They brought us together in the first half with their enthusiasm and energy. I was very pleased that our boys were focused. We may have set a record tonight. I think we made 275 passes. We always try 240, 225 to achieve. ” , “

The game stayed within five points for the first 30 minutes before the FSU started to flex its muscles and pushed the lead out as many as 14 with a 23-13 run to finish the game.

Both teams found their offenses in the second half, and traded baskets back and forth.

We have confidence in our system and the coaches throughout the game, “said Redshirt Sophomore Malik Osborne.

“Trainer Jones, Trainer CY, Trainer Smith, Trainer (Hamilton). I mean, we trust them with everything. We know that they’ve been here longer than we live … We don’t panic. We just follow you them, we trust them and the game plan, and we have trust from start to finish. “

The game changed when GT striker Jordan Usher was called up for a Flagrant 1 foul after throwing second FSU defender Anthony Polite 10:07 minutes after a layup attempt.

The foul resulted in a 4-point blow after Polite knocked down both free throws and red shirt striker RaiQuan Gray increased the lead to seven for the first time in the game.

“It changed the game, there’s no question about it,” said GT coach Josh Pastner.

“That was … a four point hit and it was a big, big piece.”

Stat stuffers

Sophomore guard Devin Vassell led the Seminoles with 14 points, although his impact went beyond the points he scored.

Vassell also had nine rebounds, two steals and a block and an assist. His nine rebounds tie a career high.

Young striker Patrick Williams rose in the second half with eight of his twelve points in the last 20 minutes. He also added four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

The second GT guard Michael Devoe and junior striker Moses Wright wore the yellow jackets. Devoe finished with 19 points and made six of his eight three-point attempts. Wright had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams shot well in the second half, both teams were over 50% off the ground. The Seminoles shot with 53.3%, the yellow jackets with 42%.

The Seminoles have now won 15 home games and nine consecutive ACC home games. They are 57: 3 at home in the last 60 games.

Suffering in the first half

Both teams had their problems in the first half.

None of the teams shot more than 40% of the field and flipped the ball 23 times. The FSU has well protected the rim with eight blocks in half.

The teams combined only nine free throws to shoot in half and made seven of their 20 three-point attempts.

Vassell led the Seminoles with eight points, while Gray had five sales.

injury

The Seminoles had most half to play without a freshman center balsa Koprivica, who left the game after a hard fall after a put-back basket. He made the free throw after the foul, but left the locker room floor afterwards.

He did not return to the bench in the second half. Hamilton said after the game that he was dealing with a bruise, but didn’t think it was a break.

FSU was also without junior guard M. J. Walker, who missed the game with a hip injury. He entered the game as the FSU’s third leading scorer with an average of 10.1 points per game.

Hamilton did not rule out Walker or Koprivica to play in the next game.

Next

The Seminoles travel to take on Louisville No. 8 (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:00 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

