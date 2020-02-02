advertisement

Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV filled the statute sheet for No. 20 Colorado in the USC Buffaloes 78-57 routine with the cold in a Pac-12 game Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Bey had 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Bey was dismissed for good with 5:05 left by coach Tad Boyle, irritated that Bey was whistled for an annoying technical foul.

Wright had 12 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals.

Isaiah Mobley led USC with 12 points, and Onyeka Okongwu and Jonah Mathews each had 11. Okongwu also had 10 rebounds.

Nick Rakocevic, who had 16 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday’s USC win over Utah, finished with just six points and seven rebounds against the Buffaloes.

The Trojans (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12) made 37.9 percent of their shots compared to 51.9 percent for Colorado. The Buffaloes made 47.4 percent of their 3-pointers (9 of 19) with seven players making at least one. Bey did both of his efforts.

The Buffaloes outscored USC 15-2 to build a 50-28 lead with 11:32 left in regulation.

The Trojans went at 6:30 unmarked until Okongwu made a jumper in the lane with 11:19 left in regulation, cutting the lead to 50-30.

Colorado had a balanced effort to lead USC 33-24 in the first half with four players scoring six or seven points. Bey and Evan Battey each had seven points and D’Shawn Schwartz and Wright each scored six.

Battey, the 6-foot-8, 264-pound center fielder, made his third three-season column in the first half.

USC started cold, shooting just 31.0 percent from the field, 25 percent (3 of 12) from the 3-point range in the first half.

The Trojans will play Arizona on Thursday and Colorado hosts California on Thursday.

