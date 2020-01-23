advertisement

Junior center Luke Garza gave up 28 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks to orchestrate a rally in the second half as the No. 19 Iowa won an 85-80 victory over the No. 24 Rutgers at the Big Ten action Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena .

Sophomore quarterback Joe Wieskamp scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Iowa (14-5, 5-3) while new-day guard Joe Touissaint added 14 points. The Hawkeyes were penalized eight early in the second half, it only took nine minutes to convert it into a 10-point lead and then gave it all up before going on to win.

For Rutgers (14-5, 5-3), who played its first game as a ranked team since losing an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 match to St. John’s on March 16, 1979, sophomore swingman Ron Harper, Jr. . led the way with a career-high 29 points with nine rebounds. The graduate transfer ahead of Akwasi Yeboah added 17 points – 13 in the first half.

After an attack on Harper in the close seconds of the first half, Rutgers took the lead 43-38. Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey went on trial to shout at officials, which led to a technical error before he slammed into the locker room path.

Sophomore guard Caleb McDonnell struck out one of two technical free throws, then Knight Scarlet followed it up with Johnson throwing an alley at Harper for a plate and a 46-38 lead.

Iowa responded with eight straight – covered by Wieskamp’s initial request for a scheme that became a 3-point play – to pull in a 46-46 tie. This caused a long stretch, with teams bouncing back and forth swapping large baskets.

Iowa became the first Rutgers opponent since Michigan State on Dec. 8 to eclipse the 65 point mark when Garza went down with a scroll motion just outside the lane to give Iowa a 67-59 lead at 11:33.

Toussaint’s acrobatic transition performance pushed Iowa’s lead to 69-59 with May 10:25, but then the Hawkeyes lost seven straight shots from the field. Rutgers gradually came close and regained a 77-76 lead in the pair of Harper’s free throws with 2:25 to go.

Redshirt freshman defender CJ Fredrick doing the drive at the 2:15 mark finally snatched the drought on Iowa’s field goal and gave the Hawkeyes a 78-77 advantage. Wieskamp followed with a 3-pointer as Iowa added four free throws to keep up.

