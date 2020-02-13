Sean McDermott scored 14 points, Kamar Baldwin added 11 and Jordan Tucker finished with 10 to lead a balanced attack as the No. 19 Butler dodged a spike with a 66-61 victory over Xavier on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs (19-6, 7-5 Big East) shot 47.2 percent (25 of 52) from the field, including 38.1 percent on 3-pointers (8 of 21), but endured some cold spells as they improved to 12-2 at Hinks Fieldhouse.

The Musketeers (16-9, 5-7) defeated Butler 38-34 in the second half, with Naji Marshall scoring a game-high 20 points to pass with seven assists and seven rebounds. Tyrique Jones had a double with 19 points and 10 boards.

Aaron Thompson scored four straight points and Tucker added a lineup to give the Bulldogs a 42-25 lead early in the second half. Tucker drilled two 3-pointers in a three-possession span to pass the lead to 57-34 with 5:50 remaining.

Marshall helped bring the Musketeers back in the game, scoring four points on a 7-0 goal to cut the deficit to 57-50. Xavier stopped defensively, holding Butler without a field goal for more than three minutes to cut the limit to 61-55 in a basket by Marshall.

Baldwin had a key block and added a step-by-step jumper to give the Bulldogs a breather room at 64-55 with 1:13 left.

Both teams finished the game with just nine laps. The return battle was also a tie (29-29).

After Xavier built a 7-2 lead in the first three minutes, the Bulldogs turned on a 23-7 lead to seize a 25-14 lead at Henry Baddley’s pointer.

Butler made 6 of 14 3-pointers and returned the ball only four times in the first half.

The Bulldogs were dealt a severe blow when Thompson left the game with a noticeable head injury and sat out the rest of the game. Derrik Smits also suffered a left knee injury late in the second half and did not return.

