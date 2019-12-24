advertisement

Junior quarterback Ibi Watson made four 3-pointers and 10 of all his free throw attempts to finish with a game-high 30 points while Rodney Chatman poured in 17 to go with six assists to lift No. 18 Dayton to an 81 81 81 while visiting Grambling on Monday night.

The Flyers (10-2) rode a hot shot from beyond the arc to return to the winning column after a Saturday loss to Colorado. Dayton shot 8-for-19 from 3-point range and 54 percent overall.

Kelton Edwards and Anthony Gaston led the Tigers (6-7) with 12 valuable points.

The Flyers built a 20-point lead early in the second half, but the Tigers responded by replenishing six straight to cut the gap to 48-34 after a jumper by Edvard.

With the score 54-44 and with eight minutes remaining, Watson hit a 3-goal that sparked a 6-0 goal that essentially put the game out of reach. A few minutes later, Watson produced a four-point play that supplemented the lead to 69-48.

After going down from No. 13 (his highest ranking since 1967) to No. 18, Dayton avoided a second straight upset upset by building a 19-point lead in the first half.

The Tigers were the perfect tonic for Dayton’s illness after a tough defeat to the Buffaloes in Chicago, in which the Flyers lost by a three-pointer to the buzzer during overtime. Dayton led for 27:13 at that, but could not drive Colorado annoyingly.

That wasn’t a problem Monday against Grambling. The Flyers headed toward a 40-22 lead going in at half time, shooting 14-for-27 from the field to compensate for a 9-for-17 pointing from the free-throw line. The Tigers missed all 11 of their first-half attempts for 3 points en route to 32.3 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.

