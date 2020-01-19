advertisement

The opportunities and challenges of playing in the Big 12 Conference were seized by No. 12 Virginia West on Saturday, and climbers will look to retire when they host Texas on Monday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Both teams go into Monday’s game after losses – the Highlanders were greeted en route to Kansas State 84-68 while Texas dropped a 66-57 decision at home to No. 6 Kansas.

The surprise of both was the loss of West Virginia. The Highlanders were tormented by laps, poor shooting and worse defense and, according to coach Bob Huggins, simply were not ready to play.

“We weren’t ready on Friday and we weren’t ready on Saturday,” Huggins said on his postgame radio show. “It’s so much of a mental game. All the media talk around was that Kansas State was desperate and 0-4 in the league. Our guys weren’t desperate. They came in and just got us started.”

For West Virginia (14-3, 3-2 Big 12), it was without a doubt the worst performance of the season. The Highlanders turned the ball over 18 times on Saturday and nine different West Virginia players had at least one, led by three each from starters Jordan McCabe, Jermaine Haley and Emmitt Matthews.

Chase Harler and Miles McBride each scored 11 to lead the Highlanders while Gabe Osabuohien scored a season-high 10 points in the loss. The long-awaited West Virginia front court was mostly held in check by forward Derek Culver finishing with 8 points and 3 rebounds, with starter Oscar Tshiebwe scoring 8 and catching 7 boards.

The Longhorns failed in their last game and cost them Saturday. Texas and Kansas were tied at 54 with 4:48 to play before the Jayhawks took over, scoring eight straight points.

“As a collective band we released the rope,” said Texas ranger Courtney Ramey. “We had a chance to win, but they just made more plays than we did stretches. We got a little stagnant and took some tougher shots than we should have.”

Jericho Sims scored a career-high 20 points for Texas (12-5, 2-3), with Matt Coleman III adding 10 points in the loss. The Longhorns had a two-game lead early on.

“Like all losses, there are things I could have done better to help us win,” Sims said. “I’ve just tried to grow and improve and my teammates have helped me.”

Texas held a 31-26 lead at half-time thanks to a strong defensive effort that kept the Jayhawks at just nine points over the final 12 minutes of the half.

“We had the advantage in aggressiveness in the first half and built a lead, but we wanted to extend it even further,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “The way we were defending ourselves, we had to have a greater advantage. We have had the opportunity. “

The Longhorns lead the series all-time with West Virginia 11-8 and won both games played between the two teams last season, including an impressive 75-53 win over Morgantown.

