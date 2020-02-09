advertisement

J’Von McCormick hit a runner with 0.1 seconds left in the afternoon on Saturday after No. 11 Auburn outscored No. 18 LSU 91-90 in a Southeastern Conference Tiger showdown in Auburn, Ala.

McCormick’s last 23 points increased Auburn (21-2, 8-2) to a first-place draw with LSU (17-6, 8-2) and Kentucky (18-5, 8-2), which defeated Tennessee on Saturday. McCormick also added nine rebounds and nine assists, while teammate Samir Doughty scored a team-high 26 points and backup Devan Cambridge added 21, all coming in seven 3-pointers in 10 attempts.

Austin Wiley scored on a double-double with 10 points, 13-rebounds for Auburn, who went 18 of 44 from the 3-point line. Auburn sank six 3-pointers in a 3:09 stretch surpassing the end of regulation and the first plus minute of overtime.

Skylar Mays scored a game-high 30 points and added eight assists and seven assists for LSU, leading five players in double figures. Darius Days scored 19 points before finishing right, while Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford scored 12 points and Emmitt Williams scored 11 points.

Williams’ Williams from a Doughty turnover gave LSU a 90-89 lead with 9.0 seconds left, but McCormick drove the lane and took a roll on a 6-foot high arch pedestrian.

Auburn forced overtime when Doughty converted a moving chart with 19.6 seconds after a Mays turnover. LSU had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but the Mays 3-marker over time was blocked off the edge.

Coming off an embarrassing 99-90 loss Wednesday night to Vanderbilt that snatched the Commodores’ 28th game losing the lead over SEC teams, LSU controlled much of the first half after two major races.

With Auburn ahead 12-8 after McCormick’s three free throws at the 12:52 mark, LSU destroyed 15 consecutive points. She hit three 3-pointers during the spurt, covering her in Watford form with 9:10 left.

The lead went 32-17 on two inaccurate shots by Smart with 5:42 left, but Auburn hit 11 straight points to pull within 32-28 on a 3-pointer of Cambridge. However, LSU responded with a 10-0 breakout covered by 15 points of the first half of the Days, a moving drive and headed towards the first half with a 42-30 advantage.

