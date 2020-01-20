advertisement

COLOMBIA, SC – Tyasha Harris scored 23 points in the season, including 2:01 points for the starting basket, as South Carolina # 1 out of nine points moved up to 9th place in Mississippi last quarter. 79 on Monday evening.

The State of Mississippi (17-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) had several chances to take the lead, but could not.

Rickea Jackson and Jordan Danberry both missed shots to bring the Bulldogs back in the lead in the last two minutes. And South Carolina newcomer Zia Cooke stole the last passport in the US state of Mississippi by 4 seconds and ran out of time.

Harris scored the last five points for the Gamecocks (18-1, 6-0), who won their 12th straight and took a sixth win this season in seven encounters with a top 25 opponent.

South Carolina newcomer Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The state of Mississippi looked like it could beat its second consecutive No. 1 opponent – the first came when it was known to end UConn’s winning streak after 111 games at the 2017 national semifinals – and went between 71 and 62 in the lead.

The Gamecocks used a 12-2 run to highlight Cooke’s three-point game and prepare the last dramatic moments.

Jackson and Danberry each had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs did not score 3:28 in the final because they missed their last five shots.

South Carolina came out quickly, as throughout the season, and Seniors Harris and Herbert Harrigan steadily helped the team take the 33-21 lead less than seven minutes before half-time.

That was when defending champion Bulldogs prevailed with a 21:10 surge to reduce South Carolina’s double-digit lead to 43:42 during the break.

Xaria Wiggins scored all eight points in the first half, while Jackson played with three points and another bucket.

When Danberry shoved a pass onto 6-foot-5 Promise Taylor and scored a close-in basket 3.2 seconds before the end, the Bulldogs were within one point and ran into the locker room with cheers and smiles.

THE BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs look faster and pesper this season without last year’s SEC Player Teaira McCowan. But the speed couldn’t limit Boston and South Carolina’s hard-nosed players on the track.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks hadn’t been under pressure for a while and were very responsive to where they were headed. Cooke and Boston, both newbies, continue to shine, while Harris, one of two remaining players from their 2017 championship national team, is an accomplished and consistent leader.

NEXT

The state of Mississippi is playing its second game in a row in Vanderbilt on Thursday evening.

South Carolina starts a two-game street swing in Georgia on Sunday.

