advertisement

Penn State Basketball emerged victorious and won a statement program in East Lansing. Tell me. Penn State is a basketball school?

Penn State Basketball (17-6, 7-4) celebrated his third consecutive win in an enemy Breslin Center. This game contained everything a basketball fan could expect from an exchange of blows between two AP Top 25 programs. The lead changed eight times while the score was tied six times. Every head coach received a technical foul. For every run the Spartans did, the Nittany Lions responded with their own run. At the end of the first half, Penn State led Spartans 43-37.

At the 5:29 mark of the second half, Cassius Winston drained a three-hand that set up the Spartans 66-63. The state of Michigan would no longer score until Aaron Henry jumped 27 seconds ahead. The score was 69-68 and Penn State led by one digit. The Spartans were forced to foul and put the outstanding striker Lamar Stevens on the free-throw line with 16 ticks remaining. Stevens calmly made both sides of the one-and-one to line up Lions 71-68.

At stake after a break from Penn State, Winston drove down the track, lay down, and was fouled by Curtis Jones, Jr. The score was now 71-70 in favor of Penn State, eleven seconds before the end and the Big Ten conference leader in free throw percentage (86%), on the line with a chance to tie the game. Winston missed the shot.

advertisement

Lamar Stevens prevented the rebound and was immediately blown away with nine seconds. Stevens scored both free throws and extended Penn State’s lead to 73-70. Another four seconds, Winston had a decent look from below and shot with Wheeler and Watkins, who were desperately trying to contest the shot. It didn’t go in. Curtis Jones Jr. grabbed the rebound, was fouled, and shot both shots to bring the final balance to Penn State 75, Michigan State 70.

Penn State Basketball is now 2-23 in Breslin. This was a winner of the Pat Chambers program. The Nittany Lions have won four games in a row against Big Ten teams. Chambers’ squad has won five games and is undefeated this season against the state of Michigan. The last nine games of the regular conference will be extremely exciting for Nittany Lions fans. The next game is Minnesota at the BJC on Saturday February 8th, and then the Lions will travel to West Lafayette to fight the Boilermakers at the Mackey Arena on February 11th – game purchases were available on the Purdue website.

Penn State Basketball’s key statistics include 21 points from 15 Spartan sales. Ball control was key to this game as Penn State only flipped the ball eight times. The Lions outperformed the Spartans by 17 points compared to 10 points in the transition period. Harrar, Wheeler and Dread each had three.

Myreon Jones set the networks in the Breslin Center on fire. He scored 20 points and added five assists. This young man’s promotion to the starting lineup would not have been possible had it not been for another Penn State player having switched. This young man obviously did a lot of work in the off-season, and I couldn’t be happier with his success. Jones came to Penn State after originally choosing Memphis, and when Tubby Smith left that program, Chambers was able to land him for the blue and white.

After all, this Penn State team played with ease in high pressure situations. This team was successful at this year’s Big Ten Conference. It is extremely difficult to do. The bottom line for me is that this team plays as a team. Yes, Lamar Stevens scored 24 points tonight, but he’s also one of the most selfless players on the team. He had three assists and is looking for the open man.

After 50 seconds, Stevens pulled three defenders onto the left block and passed the ball to an open John Harrar. Harrar was fouled on the missed layout and went to the line that missed the first and did the second. The free throw brought the Lions to 69-66. Lamar is not only selfless, the team also plays selflessly.

Next: The biggest questions of the week

I will enjoy the press this team receives from this extremely important victory. These players deserve to come back to the Bryce Jordan Center, which is sold out and full of people. How many teams go to Breslin and win? Are these teams that win in coach Izzo’s house top teams? Yes they are. That’s Penn State.

advertisement