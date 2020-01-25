advertisement

Uber is looking for a partner to electrify its fleet in the London region, and Nissan is looking for a partner to sell a number of Nissan LEAFs.

More specifically, 2,000 Nissan LEAFs will enter Uber’s London fleet. No timetable is provided, but I assume this means in the coming year. These LEAFs have 40 kWh batteries with a range of ~ 168 km after a single charge.

168 miles may not sound enough for Uber’s life in London – and perhaps it offers challenges. If you drive 150 miles a day 365 days a day, this would mean 54,750 miles a year of transportation, which is about 4 times more than the average American journeys and about 7 times more than the average English-language journeys. That sounds like a sufficient range for me, even for a Uber driver

If you leave on the weekend, 150 miles a day times 261 days a year is still 39,500 miles a year, nothing to spot. With less than 200 km range, however, we can be on the territory of Uber drivers who need a solid EV charging network to keep the cars efficient until the end of the working day. My idea is that you really need more than 200 km range plus overnight charging to use an electric vehicle for Uber without much wasted time on charging.

Uber has a Clean Air Plan for London. The company says it wants all cars on its app in the London area to be fully electric by 2025. On the other hand, Nissan has a factory in Sunderland that produces Nissan LEAFs that it must unload on buyers who do not purchase the Tesla Model 3 for some reason.

There are a few big reasons for Uber drivers in this area to go electric. First, the UK has a pretty small £ 3,500 grant for people who buy an electric car like the LEAF. Secondly, it becomes more expensive and difficult to drive a non-electric car in the London region. In this time of social crisis, it is also best to do the right thing and to be on the right side of history. We have a climate crisis and a health crisis due to pollution. It is high time for all of us to do our bit to solve these problems.

Here is some more information about Uber’s Clean Air Plan from Nissan: “The Uber Clean Air Plan is designed to tackle air pollution by helping drivers upgrade to an electric vehicle through the introduction of a Clean Air Fee; 15p per mile is added to all London journeys that will help drivers with the cost of adopting an electric vehicle.In the first year, Uber raised more than £ 80 million to support drivers who switch to electric vehicles, and is expected to more than £ 200 million. “

Depending on the mileage and some other factors, Nissan estimates that an Uber driver can save £ 3,500 a year by driving electrically instead of gas or diesel.

More than 900,000 Uber journeys were made in an electric vehicle after a year of the Clean Air Plan program. Those 90,000 miles were spread over more than 500 EV drivers in the network.

This is a strong step forward for Uber. Until the robotaxis era, it is probably the most efficient and intelligent way to roll out electric vehicles to get electric vehicles into the hands of Uber, Lyft, taxi and shuttle drivers. These are services with a high mileage and also expose many customers to electric vehicles. Uber is also working with EVgo in the United States to help its drivers drive electrically. In addition, Uber took $ 500 million from Toyota in 2018 to develop an autonomous vehicle (which you would assume would be electric … except it is Toyota, which appears to be lost at this point).

However, most of Uber’s work in the electric vehicle arena has been the leadership of the electric flight through Uber Elevate. It seems that a few years before it pays in terms of commercial exploitation, but hopefully we have this other clean option before the end of the decade.

Do you want to read the experience of a person who drove a lot of Uber and Lyft in a Nissan LEAF? View this Jennifer Sensiba story: “Driving an EV: a concise manual.”

