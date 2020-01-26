advertisement

January 26, 2020

Almost a year ago I wrote an article about the first 40,000 km in my Nissan LEAF. The second generation LEAF promised greater range, more power and has come in a number of improved configurations since it went on sale at the end of 2017. but wants to know how it will last in the long term. Fortunately I keep driving a lot in this car and I can give you an idea of ​​what you can expect.

Given the history of the LEAF with regard to problems with battery deterioration (especially in the model years 2011-2012), readers are probably wondering how the battery works. I am happy to report that it still has all 12 “capacity bars” on the dashboard, but only barely. With an OBD-II Bluetooth dongle and the LeafSpy Pro app, the health status of the battery is 86.8%. With the Nissan LEAF, the first one is worth 15% and the next one is 7.5% each, so I will probably lose the first one in the near future.

Given that this car has been in the southwest of the desert for almost his entire life, those figures are not so bad. About half of these kilometers were in the Phoenix, Arizona metro area and the rest in and near El Paso, TX. Fast charging was also used regularly, so in many cases the temperature of the battery became quite hot.

This deterioration has certainly influenced the usefulness of the car for traveling outside the city. Since I wrote my article about taking a very difficult road trip in the vehicle, the infrastructure has improved somewhat. That trip to Phoenix, the Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest would be much better if I did it again today, but there would still be difficulties. It seems that Electrify America has planned its network locations with a 200+ mile EV in mind, leaving places where my vehicle and its 13% capacity loss would not reach the next CHAdeMO station all the way.

As the infrastructure improves, a 40 kWh EV can become a viable option for a road trip, but if you plan to travel a lot, I definitely recommend getting something with more reach. The LEAF Plus models have a 60 kWh battery, but still have no liquid cooling. A Chevy Bolt or a Tesla would both perform better.

Despite the shortcomings, the vehicle remains great for local and even regional commuting. In these 60,000 miles, no oil changes, no adjustments and no other maintenance on the powertrain were needed. As with most EVs, tire wear is still a problem. I have worn 6 tires so far.

The LEAF has only been in store twice for warranty and recall work. The first time was slightly less than 30,000 km, when there were loose axle nuts. The dealer has replaced both of them. The second time in the store was just before the powertrain warranty expired. For the second time, the dealer replaced both axes because they had developed slack in the CV joints (but without torn boots, strangely enough). While it was there, it also got the binding work done and the “Rapidgate” software update.

Beyond the warranty, the only things that are broken are a door handle on the driver’s door and an electric door lock drive in one of the rear doors. Both of these problems fall within the domain of what I could do myself, and can definitely be handled by an independent store. For people who are foolish enough to do work at stealerhips outside the warranty, those things could have cost hundreds of dollars. Warning emptor.

Regarding “Rapidgate”, after I have just received the update, I cannot yet say how well it is currently performing with fast charging. I wanted to get this update much earlier last year, but the nearest Nissan dealer that works on LEAFs is 60 miles away.

That brings me to my next point: the service and support network. You would think that access to the Nissan dealer network would give this vehicle a head start on Tesla because there are service departments everywhere – but you are wrong there. Not all service departments of Nissan dealers are LEAF certified. In the smaller city where I live (100,000 inhabitants) there is one Nissan dealer, but this one does not have a LEAF technician. The next largest city is El Paso (about 1 million inhabitants, without Ciudad Juarez), and of the three Nissan dealers, only one works on LEAFs. In New Mexico, there are only LEAF dealers in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, leaving the rest of the state without technicians.

We do not know at this time whether national dealers will use the program, but it can take years. Independent stores may meet this need sooner than Nissan, but that would not help with matters covered by the warranty.

All in all it was a very reliable and good vehicle considering how much and how fast I drive it. I have not chatted with this car at all and it never stranded me, except on one occasion when I was nearly three miles from the battery.

If you are looking for a cheaper EV and live in an area that doesn’t get very hot in the summer, this is probably a good choice for most drivers.

