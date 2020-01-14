advertisement

Is General Motors planning a revival in the Hummer? This is the sound that the Sleuth Intel team has taken over (Photo: General Motors).

Mazda’s rotary engine has been restored, but in an extended role:

The Spy Guy congratulates the Japanese-based motorist who eventually jumped into the electric vehicle pool (or over the electric vehicle network) with a battery-powered model called the MX-30. The recently discovered compact capacity comes with a driver’s mini rear doors, similar to that found in the previous generation RX-8 that was pulled after the 2011 model year. The MX-30 power system consists of an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, located under the floor. It is rated at 141 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The maximum range is rated at a modest 130 miles (210 killometers), but can be extended with the addition of a rotary engine that generates power directly to the battery when needed. This is likely the only version to be sold in North America when the MX-30 moves into the 2020 calendar year.

When the Mazda CX-30 gets here, it will likely be fitted with a gasoline-powered electric generator to provide a boost. Photo: Mazda

Nissan has a new electric car in the works:

Foreign operator Spymaster recently watched the discovery of the Nissan Ariya at the annual Tokyo Motor Show and was privately informed that the concept vehicle will likely be headed for production and sale in North America sometime in 2021. The alluring stylish car comes with front and rear electric motors that operate independently and automatically adjust their torque depending on surface conditions without driver input (no multi-mode switches or buttons to adjust). The simplified panel seems to be just an extended screen that controls all the main functions with one slide of one hand. A single knob adjusts the climate controls and the 31 cm touch screen. Includes Nissan’s ProPilot semi-autonomous (eg without steering ability) and remote parking capabilities. Details regarding the performance and the interval between charges remain rushed for now.

Sleuth hears that Nissan Ariya electric car is likely to be driven to North America in 2021. Photo: Nissan

This is the rumor that Sleuth’s intel team has started. The brand that left after 2010 was loaded with gas sports utility services behemoths (remember H2?) And is reportedly back in action sometime in 2021. This time around, however, instead of using V-8 power. , The Hummer – just a single model vehicle – will be 100 percent electrically driven. It will also use a lighter platform called the BT1 (instead of a traditional frame) that was specifically created to be used with other GM EVs in development. It seems the motorist wants to compete more effectively with the very successful Jeep Wrangler and sees the Hummer brand as a good way to do it. Ford is trying to do the same with Bronco’s impending revival for 2020, though The Sleuth isn’t hearing about any electrical plans.

Moving thumbs for gasoline engines for electric motors?

As the electrification movement spreads to include the conversion of older vehicles, one organization is raising a red flag. The Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA), an international body that includes the North American Vehicle Historical Society as a member, is strongly opposed to such changes to antique or classic cars older than 30 years after it repeals. their cultural heritage. “Although FIVA has a point, however mote, it is The Sleuth’s opinion that the organization fails to recognize that a large number of older car fans, especially those in muscle cars, have modified them for years with non-original wheels. , suspensions, interiors and various market forecasts.In fact, many thesis restos sell at auction for big money, eclipsing vehicles kept in their original state. and one that promises fewer maintenance issues, cheaper operating costs and lower pipe emissions because it has no glovebox.

Honda Fit-ness Program:

Sleuth has revealed additional details about the next generation of smaller automobile equity. For the 2020 model year, the Honda Fit is expected to offer a hybrid powertrain, which is unusual for an entry-level subcompact. As the electrification movement gains momentum, however, it seems that Honda wants to get into the ground floor – literally – to support its stated goal of providing every model that sells with an electrification option within the next few years. Also rumored for the Fit is a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder base engine that is expected to produce about the same 128 horsepower (but more torque) as that of the current non-turbo four-cylinder.

The Honda Fit seems destined for a hybrid drive. Photo credit: Honda

The ups and downs

Up: The Autobahn remains unlimited (in some places):

A proposed bill that would impose a speed limit of 130km / h on Germany’s main highway system has been defeated. Parliamentarians voting in favor of the legislation argued that a speed limit would reduce vehicle emissions, increasing safety. The autobahn is not completely unlimited, however, as speed limits near major cities remain in effect.

Upstairs: Tesla pulls door gates under fire?

Some luxury brands, including Tesla, install bubble-mounted door handles that are automatically set when the key fob is close by. But the motorist apparently faces a wrongful death lawsuit in Florida after an emergency respondent encountered difficulties opening the door to a burnt Tesla Model S to rescue a driver stranded inside.

