The great deceased Nipsey Hussle will make his name known to the Grammys to the world. The awards ceremony announced a slew of great musicians ready to perform an unmissable television tribute.

Key facts: According to new reports, some of Hussle’s closest friends and musicians will go on stage at the Sunday ceremony to remember his lfe.

The late Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with an intense performance, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday January 21. The tribute scheduled for next Sunday (January 26) will feature appearances by Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG. (Billboard)

Key details: Meek Mill confirmed on Tuesday that he is performing at the Grammys.

Wait, there is more: In December 2019, YG remembered the life of his late friend with a return photo.

Before you leave: In November 2019, Nipsey’s girlfriend Lauren London shared a photo back in memory.

