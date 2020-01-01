advertisement

January 1, 2020 Nicolas Zart

Fresh from Shenzhen, where NIO unveiled its new EC6 and an updated ES8 on its full NIO Day, the company also announced its Q3 earnings before the end of the calendar year. Despite a tumultuous 2019 in which NIO maneuvered the end of subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles (EV) and a recall of the battery (partly thanks to the battery company), it succeeded in increasing sales by the end of the year.

“The quarterly total revenues reached US $ 257 million (RMB 1,836.8) with 4,799 quarterly deliveries from the ES8 and ES6. These non-audited financial results for the third quarter of 2019 ended as predicted and show a positive increase, confirmed with the last few months.

“Overall, sales increased after a slow start in 2019.”

NIO sale

Q3 2019

2019 Q2

2019 Q1

deliveries

4799

3553

3989

As mentioned above, sales amounted to US $ 242.5 million (RMB 1,733.5 million) in Q3 2019. This is an increase of 22.5% compared to Q2 2019 and 21.5% higher than in the same quarter of 2018 Vehicle margin – calculated on the basis of revenue and costs of derived sales only from car sales – was -6.8%, compared to -24.1% in Q2 2019 and -4.3% in the same quarter of 2018. So over the in general it is a more positive result than expected if you expected something similar to the Q2 result.

The gross margin was -12.1%, compared to -33.4% in Q2 2019 and -7.9% in the same quarter of 2018.

NIO registered a loss of US $ 337.1M (RMB2.409.2) in Q3 2019. This is a decrease of 25.3% compared to Q2 2019 and 14.3% compared to the same quarter of 2018. The net loss amounted to US $ 352.8 million (RMB 2,521.7) in Q3 2019. This means a decrease of 23.3% compared to Q2 2019 and 10.3% compared to the same quarter of 2018.

You can read the full income report here.

NIO had a difficult 2019, but managed to stabilize and even increase sales. It is not yet profitable, but I do not see it as negative as some media. From the perspective of someone who has covered the industry for the past 13 years, many green startups of mobility have been in the red for years, if not a decade or more. It takes a long time before a mobility startup or a car company climbs in black.

The company has announced a new battery pack of 100 kWh and a DC Power Home of 20 kW. Deliveries of the 100 kWh battery pack should be made in Q4 2020. It will improve the driving range of its EVs considerably, in particular. seen NIO also offers battery change in a growing number of change stations. NIO drivers have greater driving flexibility than other EV drivers thanks to NIO’s “Battery as a Service”, which should give drivers a wide range.

The newly revealed EC6 is the 3rd smart premium electric SUV from NIO. The performance version comes with the company’s 160-kW permanent magnet motor and a 240-kW induction motor that will help it to jump in a 0–60 MPH (0-100 km / h) time of 4.7 seconds. The NEDC range is expected to be 615 km – probably about 280 miles WLTP, but we don’t know that yet. NIO announces the prices and specifications in July.

NIO also announced its smart, premium, improved ES8 electric SUV with a 100-kWh battery pack. That increases the range to 580 km NEDC, which should give it around 250 miles of WLTP.

William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO, was optimistic and even optimistic on NIO Day. He acknowledged the problems, but said the company was generally doing well. Li said: “Despite the challenges, NIO sales have improved significantly since September.” Of course, NIO will need more confidence from its investors, since the decisive years will be 2020 (when the industry expects a general slowdown), 2021 and 2022. The latter will be the years in which EVs are expected to be mature for much more of reach the public and thus broader consumer acceptance.

Li followed something that I think financial statistics are having a hard time calculating the very active community of NIO: “Our strong performance was due to the competitiveness of our products and services, the recognition and strong support of our user community and our expansion from our sales network. strategy as we continue to launch more efficient NIO Spaces. ”I was particularly impressed by the enthusiasm of the strong community that NIO has. There is no hesitation in investing money to build and expand the community even through NIO Homes – where NIO owners can come and come together with various activities for the family. It reminds me a bit of another community that has helped a certain Californian EV startup so well over the years.

