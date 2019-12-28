advertisement

December 28, 2019 Nicolas Zart

CleanTechnica was in the middle of a wild audience of NIO fans tonight waiting for confirmation of the rumors, and we were not disappointed. The new NIO EC6 electric crossover, presumably aimed at the Model Y market, was unveiled with fanfare. That joins the ES6 and ES8.

NIO Day 2019 took place in the crowded Shenzhen Bay Sports Center where William Li, CEO of NIO, introduced the 3rd production model of the startup – the smart electric coupe SUV, the EC6. The new model debuted for many cheering fans, and I’m not kidding when I say they cheered.

The EC6 uses the same design language of other NIO electric vehicles (EV) and has a low air resistance coefficient of 0.27 Cd.

It has a huge glass roof of 2.1㎡, which brings a lot of light into the cabin. The Performance version includes a 160 kW permanent magnet front engine with a 240 kW induction motor that pushes the car from 0 to 100 km / h (0-62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds.

The Performance version is followed by the Sporty version, with a 160 kW permanent magnet motor that gives a 0–100 km / h time of 5.6 seconds.

The good news is that the new NIO EC6 can be ordered with the other big news, the new liquid-cooled battery pack of 100 kWh.

NIO says it has given the EC6 a NEDC range of up to 615 km (about 290 miles) with the Performance version.

Fans have been told that they can reserve the NIO EC6 this Sunday. The company will announce prices and specifications in July 2020, with deliveries starting in September.

NIO reveals for fans

I have visited many car revelations in my life, but I have rarely seen such enthusiasm in a crowded stadium. Perhaps it is a cultural difference, but because of the fanfare and performing celebrities, the NIO finally seemed to be at the point where it can leave behind the last tumultuous months. Stay tuned for more information while I visit the rest of NIO Day 2019 in Shenzhen.

