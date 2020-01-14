advertisement

January 14, 2020 Nicolas Zart

NIO sales numbers spell good news for the future

NIO has released its delivery figures for December 2019. With deliveries of 3,170 vehicles in December 2019, including 2,537 ES6s and 633 ES8s, the cumulative deliveries of ES8 and ES6 have reached 31,913, which means good news for the company when it closes a tumultuous year.

It is not easy to be a start-up nowadays, but NIO has weathered the storms well, seeing where it was ten months ago. The delivery numbers of NIO show robust growth of 25.4% on a monthly basis, contributed by a strong sale of its ES6 and ES8. Deliveries consisted of 2,537 ES6s and 633 ES8s, an increase of 22.7% and 37.3% respectively compared to November 2019. On 31 December 2019, the total deliveries of the ES6 and ES8 reached 31,913 vehicles, of which 20,565 were delivered in 2019.

The company bets on its ES6 high-performance premium electric SUV with 5 seats and its ES8 high-performance premium electric SUV with 7 seats (and a 6-seater variant). But perhaps what is not easy to see in the figures is the social media traffic that the company enjoys on the local Chinese WhatsApp-like platform called WeChat.

The NIO community is a powerful force to behold, as I said in my last article. I met loyal fans who handed over wallets and money, not just to cars, but also to NIO Houses and other social hubs designed to enhance the user experience.

I have been kept informed of a few of them. By January 18, Mr. Fu will open a NIO home in Ningbo, China. What I would like to convey is the excitement that Mr. Fu showed on NIO Day in Shenzhen when we met. He told me something that just hit me. He said a year ago that he was just another person who bought an EV. Today he is part of an EV community and says he has more friends than ever before. This kind of enthusiasm does not occur on dry statistics and earning calls. This is a raw potential and NIO is following a signal from other companies who understand how to get their fans to do the work ‘outside’.

About William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO, it was said: “December marked the fifth consecutive month of increasing deliveries for NIO despite the continued softness of the general automotive industry and in particular the significant decline in sales of electric vehicles in the second half of 2019.

“These results are not only attributable to our products and services that continue to stand out from the competition in terms of quality, performance and prices, but also to our passionate, loyal and supportive user base. Thanks to favorable word-of-mouth advertising and referrals, our existing users remain a permanent and relevant driver for new orders. Our sales also benefited from the expansion of our sales network through the continuous launch of more efficient NIO Spaces. With our product range further deepened and upgraded in 2020 by the all-new ES8, the 100-kWh battery pack and the upcoming EC6, a smart premium electric coupé SUV with 5 seats, we expect our order momentum to continue. “

EV startups were previously rejected, but they now show that electric mobility is taking shape in a way that most OEMs could not have imagined. There are a few tricks to choose the ones that have the best chance of survival, and it’s not just an emotional gut feeling. Significant innovation and intellectual property are their core activities.

NIO defied the odds last year and I think it will be at the top this year. The startup has hidden its own place compared to its competitors and succeeds more in its home market away from other premium brands.

About the author

Nicolas Zart Nicolas was born and raised around classic cars from the 1920s, but only when he was driving an AC Propulsion eBox and a Tesla Roadster did the light come on. Since then he has produced green content at various CleanTech stores since 2007 and found his home at CleanTechnica.

He grew up in an international environment and his passion for communication led to electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, renewable energy, test drives, podcasts, shooting photos and film for various international sales points in print and online. Nicolas offers an in-depth look at the world of e-mobility through interviews and the many contacts he has made in those industries.

His favorite slogan is: "There are more solutions than obstacles." and "The future of yesterday now"









