The Nintendo Switch has a difficult year ahead, as it will have to compete with the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. As it looks now, the Switch has inferior hardware compared to its direct rivals, but the extensive collection of exclusive Nintendo games was enough to make the device a best-selling product. The fact that you can take it with you and continue to play your favorite titles along the way is also a significant advantage over the PS4, Xbox and more powerful tablets that will never run the Nintendo Zelda or Mario games.

But the PS5 and the new Xbox raise the bar considerably when it comes to performance and gaming experiences with support for 8K resolution and ray tracing. Add those super fast SSDs and the Switch will be completely surpassed. Unfortunately, Nintendo may not be ready to deliver an important Switch upgrade soon if a new rumor is to be believed, as the upcoming Switch Pro renewal may not even support 4K gaming.

A rumor a few days ago said that Nintendo is launching a Switch revision this year to help it compete against the PS5 and Xbox Series X. But that can happen much later this year, a leaker claimed.

According to this person, the new Switch is not equipped with the new Tegra X1 + chipset. Instead, it will include custom NVIDIA processors, as well as a Volta graphics card. But still, the console should not deliver significant performance improvements and 4K support should not be expected.

Moreover, the production of these modified processors has not even started yet, which means that you do not expect the Switch Pro to be launched soon. At best, we might see it in stores at the end of 2020, which would be exactly on time for the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The cause of the leak is unclear, but WCCFTech claims that the leak can be trusted. Although this is just a rumor, it is not hard to believe that Nintendo is not in a hurry to match the performance of the PS5 and Xbox Series X quickly. As long as current owners can keep busy with new releases and attract even more customers, hardware parity will probably be the least concern for Nintendo.

Image source: James Sheppard / Future Publishing / Shutterstock

