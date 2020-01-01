advertisement

Without a doubt, 2019 saw great moments in the world of video games. We are already showing you the most outstanding records, the best mobile games or the companions who have decided to venture into this area.

Now it’s time to talk about Nintendo Switch, the Japanese company’s hybrid console that has innovated in many ways, especially in the title space.

That’s why we want to mention the best Nintendo Switch games in 2019.

Super Mario Maker 2

There is nothing better than being on the developer’s side and creating impossible levels. This title is much more complete than the first part. There is also a story mode with worlds created by Nintendo and a multiplayer area that you can enjoy when accompanied by friends.

Legend Of Zelda Link’s Awakening:

Game Boy fans know that this remake was very necessary, which keeps the essentials, but adds new elements, puzzles and combines retro graphics with new and fresh colors.

Pokémon sword and shield:

The first games of the eighth generation of the main Pokémon series. Without a doubt, we have two titles that lay the foundation for what is expected in the saga for the future. The Pokémon Sword and Shield offers the most interesting features and fascinating news that have never existed in previous generations.

Luigis Villa 3:

The adventure of Luigi’s Villa 3 extends just enough to avoid having to force excessive elements. Of course, the tests stand out in the form of mini-games, the multiplayer option and the story mode, in which you challenge to find all the objects hidden in the villa. Not even a madman could finish it in two afternoons.

Ring fit adventure

An excellent strategy for moving, staying fit and healthy. Ring Fit Adventure is a multi-level role-playing game that makes your side sporty and fit. Nintendo has shown several times that you can work out in an entertaining way. Get out of the gym and play this remarkable title.

Fire sign: three houses

This game is not just about strategies or turn-based battles. It has exquisite gameplay, very complete characters, a great story and a theme. An extraordinary and very deep title, one of the best in the Nintendo Switch catalog and probably the best tactical role-playing game in recent years.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe:

Funny, new, nostalgic and fresh: four adjectives that perfectly describe this title. In 2D side scrolling you can run, jump and stamp over 160 levels. The new Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch picks up on the style of classic Super Mario games. So if you’re a romantic who always remembers retro games, it may be a great option for you.

Nintendo has also announced the top 20 games played on Switch Console. Some names are strange to find in the list and have surprised us all.

Here is the list of the 20 most played games in the European Union:

Fortnite Battle Royale:

The legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are the three most played titles by users of European Nintendo Switch in 2019. The list, which is published in the news section of the console itself, consists of twenty games by only six were released this year.

No one is surprised that the console’s most played title is Epic Games’ Battle Royale, which is a success in all versions in all parts of the western world.

Perhaps the presence in the second position of the open world Zelda is more surprising. Breath of the wild If 2019 doesn’t even appear on the list of the best-selling games in the Nintendo eShop, it was the fourth best-selling switch game with 14.54 million units.

Are upstairs Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Reviewed) and Super Mario Odyssey, which occupy the fifth, third and eighth position of the most played titles on Nintendo Switch in 2019. The list also highlights the fourth position from Minecraft and the presence of both FIFA 19 and FIFA 18, It is also the very strange case that New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is located above Super Mario Maker 2,

List of the top 20 most played switch games in 2019

The full list of games most commonly played on Nintendo Switch by European users is as follows:

Fortnite Battle Royale

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Minecraft

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee!

Super Mario Odyssey

FIFA 19

Splatoon 2

Pokémon sword

Pokémon Shield

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Party

Super Mario Maker 2

Fire sign: ThreeHouses

FIFA 18th

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Diablo III Eternal Collection

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Upcoming video games for Switch in 2020

But we won’t stop the fun, here you will find the highly anticipated and great games that are waiting for you Upcoming Nintendo Switch games for 2020,

