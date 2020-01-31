advertisement

Rumors about a more expensive Switch model with higher specifications and additional features have been floating around since Nintendo released the console in March 2017, but they really caught steam in March when The Wall Street Journal reported that two new versions of the Switch were working. One would be a cheaper option with limited functionality, while the second would be “improved features aimed at enthusiastic video gamers.”

The first turned out to be the Switch Lite, which was launched on September 20, 2019, but almost a year after that WSJ report, we still haven’t seen much evidence of the so-called Switch Pro. The rumors continued to move at a steady pace, but on Friday Nintendo made it clear that we would not expect a Pro model soon.

On Friday, Nintendo discussed its financial results for the fiscal year that ended in March 2020, and although the revelations were few, there was a quote from the President of Nintendo that stood out.

“Regarding the Nintendo Switch, we believe it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and to expand the installed base,” said Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa. “Please note that we are not planning to launch a new Nintendo Switch model in 2020.”

After the impressive quarter that Nintendo just had, it is no surprise that the company wants to continue to focus on the Switch and the Switch Lite instead of breaking the market with a more expensive model. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X around the corner, it’s hard to imagine that Nintendo isn’t making a Switch Pro, but instead of competing directly with those next-gen consoles, waiting until 2021 might make more sense.

Apart from that, Furukawa also mentioned that Nintendo is “developing many new titles for Nintendo Switch in addition to the ones announced”, which is nice to hear after the Wii U debacle. Quirky hardware aside, the lack of consistent support for that console was ultimately what it was has doomed, and even with important exclusive games such as Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and No More Heroes III on the way, it sounds like Nintendo has much more to report in the coming months too.

