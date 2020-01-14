advertisement

Depending on your age group, if you have children or if you agree to go to the theme parks, this news will be interesting.

Nintendo has announced plans for a theme park inspired by their most famous creation, Super Mario, with a launch video featuring music by Charli XCX and Galantis. This was to be a return on investment for the use of the sound of the pieces in ‘Boys’.

Either way, Super Nintendo World is billed as “a live, life-size video game,” with participants receiving a special group called “Power Up Band” that will make you feel like you’re in a video game. Don’t make an acid travel joke.

“A living and life-size video game” – Thierry Coup shows us the new application used to enjoy Super Nintendo World with a bracelet, boasting an interactive experience #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/n468l5elnO

– Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

By the way, Super Nintendo World will also have an interactive app for your phone that features a top-down map of the theme park – much like ‘Super Mario World’ or ‘The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past’ – and there is even a “Mario Kart” ride in the theme park.

You can’t really have a theme park called “Super Nintendo World” and not have anything to do with “Mario Kart”.

Currently, there are plans to launch the theme park before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with “ Super Nintendo World ” initially installed in Osaka, Japan, before expanding to universal parks in Florida and California, as well than Singapore.

Here is the video inducing a sensory overload that launches everything.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fI7SuhwbKLE (/ embedded)

