advertisement

The family of a Perthshire girl who died tragically after battling a rare form of cancer has successfully met its fundraising goal for patients and staff at Ninewells Hospital.

Young Inchture Ruby Stewart died on January 3 after a two-year battle with rhabdomyosarcoma, a particularly aggressive form of childhood cancer, just before her seventh birthday.

Her parents Andy and Claire launched a plan earlier this month to honor her memory by collecting £ 3,000 for staff and patients from Ninewells’ Department 29, where Ruby was treated.

advertisement

“The world is a darker place”: tributes pour in for Perthshire girl Ruby, 6

And this week it was revealed that this target had been broken.

On the family’s fundraising Facebook page, The Unicorn With The Ruby Horn, it was announced that the goal had been beaten by more than £ 500.

“Try to be a little more Ruby”: farewell to the inspiring girl from Perthshire, 6 years old, in a sparkling ceremony

A message on the social media page said, “Just a reminder that we will close Ruby’s commemorative page for Ward 29 tomorrow (Monday) evening.

“The price is now £ 3,356 which is just unbelievable and does not include money from celebrating Ruby’s lifetime service.

“On behalf of Claire, Andy, Ruby and the whole Ruby team, thank you very much for your support. Congratulations to everybody. “

Ruby’s parents are determined to support ongoing research into the disease through the Ruby’s Children’s Cancer and Leukemia Group fund.

advertisement