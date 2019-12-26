advertisement

The coast of British Columbia has seen a wave of earthquakes last week.

According to Earthquakes in Canada, the coast received numerous earthquakes, including one that reached a magnitude of 5.8 in the last three days.

A total of nine earthquakes hit the coast of British Columbia.

According to Natural Resources in Canada, the epicenter was 162 kilometers west of Port Alberni.

EARTHQUAKE Mag = 4.9 on December 25 at 12:38 PST.

198 km W of Port Hardy, BC

– Earthquakes in Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 25, 2019

While numerous earthquakes have hit, no damage or damage has been reported.

